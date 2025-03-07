President Tinubu Offers Automatic Employment to 774 Health Fellows

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows, a pivotal initiative led by the Federal Ministry of Health to foster sustained improvements within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Tinubu announced the fellows’ employment during the programme’s launch at State House, Abuja, attended by Nigeria’s development partners, senior government officials, and traditional leaders, including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Speaking at the event held at State House Conference Centre, Tinubu told the fellows, who will monitor Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country’s 774 local government areas, “You are hired,” emphasising his administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

The employment of the fellows, one from each of the 774 local government areas in the country, followed the recommendation of Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate.

Pate lauded their selection as the best among 360,000 applicants, underscoring the merit-based nature of the process.

The president’s surprising gesture drew wild applause from the fellows and other guests at the event.

Tinubu praised the bold initiative and the rigorous selection process, and highlighted its significance.

He stated, “This programme is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset—its young people. With over 60 per cent of Nigerians under 30, we boast one of the most energetic, resourceful, and dynamic youth populations globally. This presents unparalleled opportunities to drive innovation, economic prosperity, and social transformation.”

The president said the National Health Fellows initiative was one of several platforms provided by his administration to empower Nigerian youths, and enable them to excel and contribute to national development.

He encouraged the fellows, pioneers in the health service programme, to fully embrace the opportunities and view themselves as future leaders of Nigeria’s health care system.

He told them, “Your selection is more than a recruitment; it proves our commitment to creating a nation where equal opportunities are available to every Nigerian, irrespective of social status, gender, or creed. You are this country’s greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a bright future where Nigeria stands as a nation of pride for all.”

The president emphasised the programme’s vision to cultivate a pipeline of health leaders to drive meaningful, sustained change and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

He stated, “Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. An unsustainable health programme poses risks, while sustainable development hinges on a robust healthcare system.

“You are the pillars of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today.”

Earlier, the health minister expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative and the crucial role the 774 fellows will play in revolutionising Nigeria’s health sector.

He said, “I am here to inform you that the social movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and we are already witnessing positive results.”

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; youth minister, Ayodele Olawande; and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III offered the fellows additional encouragement with inspiring messages.