Oyebanji Lauds Ekiti Procurement System, Contractors’ Capacity to Deliver

. Harps on maintenance culture as rainstorm damaged buildings

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the state’s procurement process for ensuring efficiency in selection of contractors for government projects, stressing that the system has enabled his administration to engage contractors with capacity and ability to deliver projects to specification.

Governor Oyebanji, who gave the commendation yesterday during inspection of some projects in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, said the inspection was to validate the independent reports gotten from Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Independent Projects Monitoring Office, and Ministry of Budget.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inspection, the governor expressed satisfaction on the quality and pace of work done at the various projects visited.

Speaking about the Central Business District at Atikankan, the governor said transforming Atikankan into a modern business district would not only uplift the face of the town but also create opportunities for businesses to thrive thereby further boosting the state’s internally generated revenue.

While expressing his appreciation to Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe and the residents of Atikankan for their cooporation with government, the Governor said his administration would continue to monitor all on-going projects closely to ensure they meet highest standard and deliver value for money.

“We have gone round three projects and I am impressed by the pace of work done by the contractors and it also speaks to the fidelity of our procurement process to be able to select the contractor that has the capacity and ability to work according to plan.

“In all the sites that we visited, I have no reason to complain about the pace and about the quality of the work done and one thing that we have put together in this administration to ensure continue monitoring and evaluation of projects”. The Governor stated.

Projects inspected include, Ekiti State International Centre for Art and Culture, Ekute, Ado Ekiti, Central Business District at Atikankan, Ado Ekiti, and Ekiti State Internal Revenue Office, Ado Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the governor has charged landlords to maintain their buildings as raining season approaches and following rainstorm that wreaked havoc on over 50 buildings in Ipoti, Ejiyan, Owatedo and Odo Owa Ekiti, in Ijero Local Government Area, Wednesday evening.

Oyebanji said regular maintenance of facilities on old buildings, remains the best option to avert annual rainstorm being experienced in some towns, thereby rendering many homeless and scores being sapped economically.

He gave the charge in the affected communities, on Thursday during on the spot assessment of the buildings blown off by hurricane, on Wednesday, during a stormy downpour in the communities.

Buildings affected include residential buildings, shops, and educational institutions.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, sympathised with the victims and promised to initiate process that will lend a helping hand for them to repair their damaged buildings in record time.

He bemoaned the consistent rainstorm being witnessed in Ekiti and how many were being rendered homeless on account of this depressive occurrence.

The governor challenged the landlords to always take precautions by repairing damaged roofs and changed weak planks that can predispose their residences to unwarranted wreckage.

As part of the ways to halt and mitigate such occurrence, Oyebanji encouraged tree planting around residential areas to serve as wind breaker during stormy rainfall, urging the traditional institution to propagate such practice among the people at the grassroots.

“I am really saddened seeing people being homeless as a result of rainstorm. Moving round the town, you could see that the disaster was too much. We are promising you on behalf of the government that the officers of the State Emergency Management Agency will visit here and do the enumeration of the buildings and value the damage. We are going to help you, God shall heal your wounds.

“When something like this happended at Oke Ako Ekiti, the governor approved about N50 million to rebuild the damaged buildings, likewise other towns like Ijesa Isu, Omu and Ijelu communities.

“Though we thank God that there is no loss of lives, that is our joy in this matter. The ruins were much, but we need rains to make our lives and farming flourish. But we have to do what is necessary to prevent damage to our buildings”, Oyebanji counseled.

Applauding the government for the swift action, the Olupoti of Ipoti, Oba Oladipupo Kolade and Oloja- Owa of Owatedo, Oba Adebayo Adewole, described the calamity as heartrending, saying it is necessary for people to manage their buildings to resolve such crisis.

Specifically, the Olupoti, Oba Kolade, said: “I nearly cried while going round yesterday to assess the level of damage. Mostly affected are the women and children, that makes the matter so worrisome.

“I want to appreciate the governor for being proactive in attending to this emergency situation in record time. The governor had again demonstrated that he is after the welfare of Ekiti people, so we are expecting the government’s help within a short time to give relieve to the victims”, the monarch stated.

Expressing grief over the matter, the Olowa of Odo Owa Ekiti, Oba Gideon Oyedeji, said those affected are poor people, who need emergency help to repair their damaged buildings and restore their hope.

“We appreciate the government for this respect and the promise to help the victims. We know the value of what the government is doing , particularly securing our lives, so that we can sleep and access our farms. We are grateful for all these”.

On the governor’s entourage are: the lawmaker representing Ijero Constituency, Hon Ademola Ojo, Chairman, Irede Local Council Development Area, Hon. Ayo Awe, political office holders, traditional leaders, among others.