Niger Delta Sports Festival MOC Chairman Thrilled by Buildup 

Chairman of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) Main Organising Committee (MOC), Alabo Boma Iyaye, has expressed satisfaction at the impressive buildup to the event scheduled for between April 1 and 8 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Iyaye, who is the Executive Director Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) spoke against the backdrop of spike in the online registration numbers and the unveiling of the festival mascot and Ambassadors in Owerri on Friday, March 7.

Dunamis Icon, project consultants to the NDDC on the festival released an updated figures in the registration indicating that over 15000 entries have hit the portal which closes at midnight of Friday, March 7.

“I am personally happy and excited at the enthusiasm our youths have shown in embracing the very first festival being organised in the region”, the former Rivers State Commissioner for Sports told the NDSF Media.

He also commended the Organising Committee for creating talking points that have built huge awareness for the festival.

“The festival has only been made public not quite three weeks but look at the numbers that has applied through the portal.

“I want to commend those charged with the organisation of the festival for a good job so far and it has gained traction through such innovations as the logo competition, the naming of festival Ambassadors and the planned unveiling. These are all add-ons that has made the festival a topic in online and physical communities”, Iyaye also noted.

In the latest figures released by the Technical Committee, Abia State tops the registration chart with over 2000 and are trailed by Bayelsa with 1410, Cross River with 1332, Ondo has 1278 and Delta with 1191. Rivers State has the least figure of 951.

Further data from the Technical Committee also show Athletics and Football attracting more entries at 2640 and 2579 respectively. Other high numbers are in Volleyball 934, Handball 877 and Basketball 694.

Only athletes who registered through the online portal would be eligible to participate in the local government and federal constituency trials leading to the state finals.