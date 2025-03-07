Newly Employed 1000 Healthcare Personnel in Rivers Tasked  on Professionalism

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, has urged the newly employed 1,000 healthcare personnel of the State Hospital Management Board to to treat their patients with care and exercise the best standard of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Oreh gave the charge during a one-day orientation for newly employed staff at the Ministry of Women Affairs in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The health commissioner, who stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s vision in the healthcare sector cannot be realised without their inputs, urged the new employees to count themselves lucky to be among those selected for the employment among those that applied for the job.

“We cannot do anything without you and that’s the reason why with the approval of the governor we convene this orientation to bring you together, to say to you that there is much hope in what we can contribute to the work that we are doing. His Excellency has a grand vision for what healthcare in Rivers State should look like but that vision cannot be accomplished without the work that you will do.

“So, I will urge you that as you leave from this orientation and go to your duty post, remember that as you serve under the Rivers State Government in whatever health facility you have been posted to, your boss is that man, that woman or that child who comes go the facility to seek healthcare, to seek recovery, to seek healing and to seek completeness of their bodies. That’s the approach that we require from you.

“To know your skills, your knowledge is to improve the lot of the common man. People would say, what is my business with Fubara’s government but there are 1000 of you here and that 1000 of you here have people who rely on you and so as we fight for the people of Rivers State, as we fight for progress in Rivers State, congratulations as we welcome you into this army for the soul of our dear state and for progress and development of the people of Rivers State and be rest assured that God is with Rivers State”, Dr Oreh advised the personnel.

Earlier in his address, the Chief Medical Director, Rivers State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Bright Ogbonda, disclosed that over 27,000 persons applied for the job.

Ogbonda commended the governor for approving the remodelling of all zonal hospitals in the state, and for giving approval for the procurement of equipment for all general hospitals in the state.

“Like I told you when we organised our own orientation programme at the board, 27,000 persons applied for this job and out of the 27,000 you were lucky to be among the 1000 that was chosen and I had always said that it’s by divine intervention. Some of you were not selected because you are very proficient or because you have the best academic qualifications but for reasons best known to God, I would say you were chosen, so congratulations once more,” Dr Ogbonda added.