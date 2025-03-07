  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

NCS Seizes N279.5m Worthof Contraband in Ogun

Nigeria | 46 minutes ago

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has seized contraband with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N279,595,038 between January and February 2025.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, made this known at a news conference, yesterday  in Abeokuta.

Shuaibu listed the seized smuggled goods to include 2,145 bags of foreign rice, equivalent of four trailer load; 612 bales of second hand clothing and 843 units of used tyres.

Other items are: 6,625 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1,057 parcels of cannabis sativa in coconut sizes, 159 parcels of cannabis sativa in bread sizes, 2,074 parcels cannabis sativa in book sizes and 75 sacks of cannabis sativa.

The controller said that the NCS Act, 2024, specifically Sections 6, 212, 226, 233 and 245, provides its officers significant powers, including the authority to patrol freely, seize smuggled goods, illegal goods, and enter premises.

He said that the command also generated a total of N9,694,072 as revenue from baggage assessment and auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit.

“The achievements  of this milestone were  made possible through implemented strategies that have resulted in numerous successful seizures.

“In addition, this contribution to national revenue is an important aspect of our duty to support the financial objectives of the federal government,” the controller said.

Shuaibu restated the command’s relentless commitment to fight smugglers, adding that his officers were resolved to foil every tactics employed by criminals to circumvent security checks.

He said that their intelligence network, systematic monitoring and operational mechanisms were robust and effective in identifying and tracking these economic saboteurs.

The controller urged the public to cooperate and support the NCS in the fight against activities of smugglers in the state.

He commended the Comptroller-General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team, for their support to the command in achieving its set targets.

Shuaibu also lauded the traditional rulers of host communities in Ogun state, and sister security agencies for their collaboration and support in the fight against smuggling.

According to him, their collective efforts continue to play a critical role in maintaining the security and integrity of the nation.

