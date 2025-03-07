Militants Threaten to Halt Oil Production if FG Refuses to Wade into Rivers Crisis

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





A militant group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM), has warned the federal government to bring a lasting solution to the political crisis in Rivers State or face a harsh attack on the major source of economy of the country.

The group also warned various players involved in the crisis to sheathe their swords, saying if the allocation due the state waas not released timely, it would hit the nation’s oil production.

The threat, THISDAY observed, has created tension in thestate, as non-indigenes were also directed to consider their safety and leave the state as hostilities were just about to escalate.

A trending video from a social media platform saw the militants numbering about eight armed with AK-47 and other assorted riffles in an unknown forest, yesterday, chanting “asawana, asawana”, a common slogan among the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta region.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment of last Friday upheld the decision of the lower court by stopping the state allocation until a valid House of Assembly which has Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, was constituted.

In a follow-up to the judgment, Amaewhule on Monday issued a 48-hours ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget before the House. The ultimatum had since expired on the midnight of Wednesday.

A supposed leader of the group, though masked declared in a letter he read: “We the Niger Delta Rescue Movement wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers State threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under the leadership of Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaim as lawmakers have issued a 48-hours ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget.

“This blatant attempt to destabilise the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt to a coordinated effort to incite hell potentially to lead to a state of emergency or even an impeachment.”

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and “put a stop to the action of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and his associate, whose intent was to drag Rivers State to avoidable crisis. The people of Rivers state like stability, progress and a conducive environment for governance.

“Furthermore, we must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers state will not sit idly while our state is dragged into tumult. If the federal allocation due to Rivers state cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take a decisive action including hitting oil production.”

The video also showed the militants saying, “We can’t generate money into the federation account and not have our own share. Our workers deserve their salaries, our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects.”

They, therefore, “urge all non-indigenes in Rivers State to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate. We cherish the safety of all residents and urge for a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

“Enough is enough. We stand united for the rest and future of Rivers State. We demand respect from our leaders and focus on the development of our region.”