Lenten Season: Tinubu Tells Nigerians to Show Compassion, Empathy to All

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has called upon Nigerians, in the spirit of the season of Lenten season, to show compassion and empathy to those around them.

President Tinubu in the Lenten season message stated, inter alia: “As the Lenten Season commences, I extend heartfelt wishes to all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide who partake in this sacred time.

“Beginning on Ash Wednesday, the 40-day period is a time of fasting, prayer, and repentance, preparing believers for the joyous celebration of Easter.

“During Lent, Christians engage in earnest prayer, self-denial, almsgiving, and deep spiritual reflection. It is a solemn reminder of life’s transient nature, echoed in the Holy Scriptures: “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground since from it you were taken; for dust you are, and to dust you will return.” (Genesis 3:19)

“This year’s Lent, a time of devotion and reflection for Christians, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasises devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness. This convergence of religious observances is a testament to the unity in diversity that characterises our nation.

“Beyond fasting and prayer, I urge all Nigerians to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around us.

“Let us extend a helping hand to those in need, comfort the grieving, visit the sick, and uplift the marginalised. The Scriptures remind us that our love for one another is a true testament of worship.

“Let this season deepen our commitment to selflessness and service as we strive to build a nation where empathy and generosity shape our daily interactions.

“This period of reflection coincides with encouraging progress in our nation. We ended 2024 positively, as our economy showed strong growth in the last quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

“Food prices are declining, the exchange rate is stabilising, fuel prices are dropping, and our internal security is strengthening. Our security and law enforcement agencies are making commendable strides. This progress fills us with steadfast hope and optimism for the future.

“As we journey through this season with penitence and steadfast devotion to God Almighty, may His kindness bring healing to the sick, prosperity to our people, and peace to our nation.

“May we experience God’s goodness in a profound way this Lenten season. May He renew our hearts, strengthen our faith, and guide us on righteousness”.