  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

Lagos Agog for Newstap/SWAN Five-Star Sports Award 

Sport | 2 hours ago

All roads will today, Match, 7, 2025 lead to Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos for the inaugural Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award.

The event which will kick off by 6pm under the Chairmanship of number one sports person in the country, Mallam Shehu Dikko, will attract prominent sports stakeholders from across the country who have all indicated interest to be part of the event being organised to honour prominent Nigerians and corporate organisation that have contributed to sports development in the country.

Those to be honoured includes, the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, a company that has turned around the nation’s premier league, the NPFL, President of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, Chairman of Benue State Football Association who is also the only founder of two women clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens, Barrister Paul Edeh and the Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle Sports Facilities Limited,  Chief Ebi Egbe.

There will also be Special Recognition for all the various factions of the Supporters Club namely; The Nigeria Football Supporters Club(NFSC) the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC) the Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC) and the Football Fans Club of Nigeria (FFCN) for their immense contributions to the development of football and other sports in Nigeria  over the years and also to encourage them to broker peace among themselves.

