Growing Economic Burden: Concern Grows in Abia as State Records 2,949 Glaucoma Cases in 2024

Alarm bell has been set off in Abia State following increasing number of cases of glaucoma eye disease as the state recorded a total of 2,949 glaucoma patients out of 10,251 people tested in 2024.

Administrator of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (AEHMB), Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, gave out the troubling statistics Thursday in Umuahia at the flag-off ceremony of World Glaucoma Week 2025.

She said the high figure of glaucoma cases emerged “at our Diagnostic Hospital Eye Centre (where) records show that we treated an average of 50 confirmed glaucoma patients every week from January to December 2024”.

Mrs. Emeka-Obasi, who is also the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Abia Governor on Special Projects, lamented that “glaucoma has become a prevalent health challenge in Nigeria, particularly in the South East region, including Abia State”.

According to her, the situation in Abia was alarming because 90 percent of these individuals (diagnosed with glaucoma) were unaware they had the disease until it was too late”.

Dr. Emeka-Obasi, who is an Optometrist, regretted that “by the time of diagnosis, over 50 percent of patients have already suffered irreversible vision loss”.

“This is not just a health crisis; it is a societal and economic burden that affects families, communities, and our state at large. Another reason why we must act now,” she stated.

According to the ABEHMB Administrator, the prevailing economic challenges in Nigeria “have further exacerbated the situation as many people find it increasingly difficult to access appropriate medical care, leading to a dangerous trend of seeking untested alternative treatments.”

“These unproven remedies not only fail to address the disease but often worsen the condition, resulting in compounded visual impairments,” the Optometrist said.

She called for community action in tackling the menace of glaucoma, noting that this year’s theme, ‘Let’s Beat Invisible Glaucoma’, “underscores the urgent need for collaboration, awareness and action”.

“Glaucoma, often referred to as the ‘silent thief of vision,’ remains a leading cause of preventable, yet irreversible blindness,” she added.

“This is why our efforts this year are focused on increasing awareness, providing education, and offering accessible screening and treatment options free of charge,” she said.

Dr. Emeka-Obasi announced that AEHMB was collaborating with Mayors of Abia’s 17 Local Governments and traditional rulers to offer free eye screenings, medications, and prescription glasses to those in need from March 12 to 14.

In her address, the wife of Abia Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti said that the theme of this year’s World Glaucoma Day “resonates with me” given her deep engagement in programmes that promote good health of Abians.

Mrs. Otti, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Adaeze Chidera Emetu, noted that the Alex Otti government recognised the importance of good vision as part of the overall healthcare of Abia residents.

To this end, the Abia First Lady said that government has invested so much in providing high quality and affordable eye care services for Abia residents.

She called for adequate education and awareness on the risks posed by glaucoma to the health of every person, adding that all stakeholders should join hands and ensure that no one loses their sight to glaucoma.

“By joining forces, we can make impact in glaucoma awareness and prevention,” Mrs. Otti said.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director(CMD) of Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, said that Governor Otti has taken “very significant steps” to help Abia people maintain their vision.

He said that the huge investments made the health sector has started yielding the desired fruits, adding that “fickle surgery and laser surgery (in the treatment of eye diseases) are being done in Abia”.

“The governor means business in the health sector and invests a lot in the health sector,” he said, adding that “in the next six months, a tremendous transformation would happen in the health sector”.

The World Glaucoma Day ceremonies was preceded with “impactful walk” from the Government House to the JAC Building premises at Ogurube layout where experts spoke on the dangers of glaucoma, the health stealer of people’s vision.