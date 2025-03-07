Governor Abiodun Confirms Doyin Okupe’s Death, Pays Tribute

By James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Ajibike Okupe, is dead. He died on Friday morning at 72, losing the battle to an illness he had confronted for over a decade but suffered a relapse recently.

Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, was presidential spokesman to President Olusegun Obansajo and President Goodluck Jonathan.

He also served as the Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation in the 2023 presidential election.

In the aborted Third Republic, the Late Doyin Okupe was the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention.

There was uncertainty on Friday morning over Okupe’s health condition as media reports claimed he ha…

[12:16, 3/7/2025] Editor Tokumbo: Feedback from ‘Detty December’ and Consumers’ Perspectives

Two months after Nigerian Breweries initiated and executed Detty December to bond more with consumers, the social and cultural nuances of the activation are still creating vibes around various brands from the stable of the company. Raheem Akingbolu captures the aftermath of the activation.

Eleven years ago, Nigeria’s first indigenous beer brand, Star, from the stable of Nigerian Breweries, caused a stir in the market, with the building of the largest bottle tree in the world made with 8,000 beer bottles, at Eko Atlantic Bar Beach Stretch, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Star bottle tree, which sat proudly at the Star Beer Village, during the annual deluxe Copa Lagos beach soccer event from December 12 to 14, 2014, was built to showcase the creativity that abounds in the country and it stood as an iconic landmark shining on into the New Year 2015. Like a magnetic touch, the creative work had an instant effect on the market and further connected the beer brand with consumers.

In the same way, the Detty December otherwise tagged the Ultimate Festive Companion, was meant to position Nigerian Breweries brands as integral to the festive experiences of “Detty December” in a competitive beverage market. Among other opportunities, the activation leveraged the cultural significance of December in Nigeria to embed the brand into consumers’ emotional and celebratory moments.

Like such campaigns, the concept was conseptualised to drive brand preference, emotional connection, and increased sales during the festive season. It achieved more than that as many consumers expressed their loyalties to the various brands beyond transnational relationships.

Of course the core insight was to sustain the annual global ritual associated with the festive period that is synonymous with social gatherings, music, and celebrations. By becoming part of these experiences, NB brands build a deep emotional connection with consumers.

In a way, “Nigerian Breweries – Your Ultimate Detty December Companion” was executed through snackable content, cultural relevance, and real-time engagement. As a well thought-out idea, it was full of immersive brand activations across major December events, starting with the Rema concert as a flagship event.

From Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt to Yola, Makurdi to Ibadan, the spirit of Christmas serenaded Nigeria while Nigerian Breweries brand complimented the season with brands that included Amstel Malta, Desperado, Maltina, Goldberg, Legend Twist, Star, Heineken, and Tiger.

Some of the events that left memories and which were boldly supported by Nigerian Breweries include FlyTime Festival, Warri Again, The Waiter Premiere, Rema Concert, Lungu Boy Concert, Fuze Festival, Festival of Light, Joeboy Concert, OdumoduBlvck Homecoming, KCee Five Star Concert, Tombola Night, Afrovibes with Chike and Makktown Fest.

Other events include South Social, Fire, and Sand Festival, Movie in the Park, Gamival, Terra Kulture Christmas Plays, Dutse Carnival, StreetLove Carnival, Element House, Meat & Greet, and Abefe Fashion Show.

Each of the events was unique and the Nigerian Breweries brand identified the uniqueness of each of the events to connect with fans and consumers across different locations in Nigeria irrespective of the culture, tribe or religious inclination

Meanwhile, a Snackable 3-minute video capturing moments of joy, music, and togetherness, showcasing the brand as a natural part of the festive lifestyle, that was put together by Niyi Fagbemi video content production was a testament to the company’s legendary taste for creativity.

During the season, Nigerian breweries had a range of several activations with the intention to craft a larger narrative that spans multiple storytelling touch points, using Fagbemi video as an anchor point.

With Detty December, Nigerian Breweries successfully built a cultural narrative and positioned itself as a cultural connector. This was cleverly weaved to showcase how the activations unite diverse groups across Nigeria during the festive season.

In an atmosphere of triumphant celebration of music, fashion shows, festivals, performances, carnivals, concerts, endless parties and sleepless nights, smart and strategic brands were able to position themselves and reinforce their leadership roles in the minds of consumers, especially the youths.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, about two-thirds of Nigeria’s population is under 25 years of age, which makes it one of the world’s youngest countries.

In Nigeria and some other African countries like Ghana and South Africa, December has always been a month that witnesses the traditional holidays influx of diaspora returnees. Today, the name Detty December has become a buzzword in the global social space.

As demonstrated in the last three years, Detty December has become a magical period between December and early January when diaspora communities and tourists flock to Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa for unforgettable experiences. The moment has also metamorphosed into an economic boom where brands and businesses leverage sufficiently. Nightclubs in Lagos alone were reported to have made N4.32 billion ($2.7 million) during the 2024 Detty December period.

Like all things Nigeria vs Ghana, the Nigerian version of the campaign kicked off in 2019, and the largest nation of the black race began to lead with its vast diaspora population who see Christmas annual homecoming as a chance to reconnect with their heritage, traditions and families while immersing themselves in the vibes the festivities have to offer.

During this recent edition, Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and Calabar, known for its Christmas Carnival became the hottest destinations on the African continent, with nightclubs, beaches, hotels, short-term apartment rentals, resorts, and event centers becoming the busiest spots on planet earth.

With the success of the campaign and its effect on consumers, there is no gainsaying the fact that Nigerian Breweries has united consumers across demographics, inspired pride in their African heritage, connected the teeming diaspora with its roots and celebrated the vibrant creativity of Detty December.

For the brand, the major take home could be the fact that it has built a deep emotional connection with consumers, considering the campaign’s cultural relevance, and real-time engagement.

Speaking on their experiences while the campaign lasted a few consumers who spoke to our correspondent in Lagos, described it as a watershed event.

Teniola Ayinde, a student of Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade, Ogun State, said the event made Lagos a place to be during the yuletide season. “I expected to have fun but I didn’t bargain for the quality of what I got. I have never had this kind of fun in a long while. It was electrifying and captivating,” she said.

For Ekom Lucas, who came to Lagos from Eket, Akwa Ibom State, to celebrate Christmas with his cousin, the Detty December was enough as a take-home gift.

He said; “I can’t ask for more, the creativity, the shows, its cultural relevance and the fun has made my coming to Lagos a blessing. As someone who is keen about making my mark in the entertainment industry, the Detty December is a reassuring platform that the future is bright for me in the Nigerian entertainment industry. We have a brain in Nigeria and we use it reasonably well.” he said.

After all said and done and with the commendation from observers and traction gained by the Nigerian Breweries with the activation, it is obvious that the 2025 looks good for most brands on the stable of the company.