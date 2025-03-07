FOCAC Agreements: FG Moves to Implement MoUs Between NTA, FRCN, China Media Group

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to the full execution of the two Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, established between the China Media Group and two prominent Nigerian public broadcasters – the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria – during the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing.

During a courtesy visit from the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai, yesterday, the minister emphasized that these agreements aim to enhance bilateral collaboration in the media and communication sectors, thereby promoting a more profound partnership between Nigeria and China.

He noted that the MoUs cover essential aspects such as information sharing, content exchange, and technology transfer, which will bolster Nigeria’s broadcasting capabilities and enrich the nation’s media landscape with international best practices.

He explained: “China and Nigeria now on the bilateral level have a very comprehensive level of relationship. Meaning that we have taken it to the highest level possible and this has also led to the signing of about 10 Memoranda of Understanding in Beijing and two of those MoUs are actually related to this ministry.

“The Nigerian Television Authority, which is the largest television network in the whole of Africa with 100 stations covering this vast territory and reaching over 200 million people.

“It’s a very important station and what NTA seeks to do with the relationship with China is to share not just news item but also technology and information sharing that will benefit both countries and we intend to do that.

“We also have the same thing with also one of the largest radio networks in Africa, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. These two Memoranda of Understanding have already been signed and Nigeria intends to keep its own part of these agreements.”

He noted that factual and accurate information dissemination will further strengthen bilateral ties among nations and he sought partnership with China to fight fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

Idris also urged Chinese companies to take advantage of the reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration and invest in the Nigerian economy.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dunhai promised to spare no effort to deepen the existing ties between Nigeria and China.

“As the new Ambassador, I am very lucky because I came when Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu is dedicated to the Renewed Hope Agenda to make Nigeria a strong nation and China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, we are marching towards national rejuvenation through the way of Chinese modernization,” he said.

Dunhai recalled that at the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Tinubu had agreed to elevate the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which aims to open a new chapter in their relationship.

He added he looked forward to the realization of the Memoranda of Understanding signed between Nigeria’s two foremost public broadcasters – the NTA and FRCN and the China Media Group, because the media plays an important role in shaping the society.

The envoy also expressed delight that the media in Nigeria are accurate, objective and balanced in their reporting as they strive to present the full picture of events to Nigerians.

In the area of investment, the Ambassador said President Xi Jinping had pledged $50 billion for investment in Africa within the next three years in keeping with the 10 Memoranda of Understanding signed at the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).