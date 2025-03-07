FG Urged to Establish Research Development Council, Increase Investment in Research

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The federal government has been urged to set up Research Development Council (RDC) to coordinate research activities and ensure “effective utilization of funded research outcomes” in Nigeria.

This was part of the recommendations contained in a comminique rolled out at the end of the second edition of Research and Innovation Fair/Conference of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, (MOUAU), Abia State.

Government and industry stakeholders were also enjoined to increase investment in research and development “to foster innovation in local industries”, adding that researches should be market-driven.

According to them, such researches that are government-approved and have outcomes should “be ready to be deployed in industrial operations”.

The conference participants identified “stronger collaboration between academia, industry and government (as) essential for translating research findings into practical solutions”.

The experts drawn from fields of engineering, technology and agriculture stressed the need for Nigeria to leverage the endogenous (home-grown) technology for sustainable development of the oil and gas sector of the economy, as well as agro-allied industries.

“There is a need for government policies and incentives to support homegrown technological solutions and innovations in the Nigerian oil and gas and agro-allied industries,” the communique said.

The conference noted that climate change “remains a significant threat to Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial sectors, necessitating (the need for) proactive mitigation and adaptation measures”.

“The adoption of a circular economy approach can enhance sustainable industrialization, reduce waste, and optimize resource use,” the participants stated in the communique.

According to them, sustainable industrial chemical production, particularly in the petrochemical sector, should be prioritized to reduce environmental impact and enhance efficiency.

While harping on training and capacity-building programs for researchers and professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, they emphasized sustainability in all aspects of research and innovation, aligning with the United Nations’ SDGs.

The Vice-chancellor of MOUAU reiterated the institution’s “commitment to fostering research and innovation that will drive sustainable industrial and economic growth in Nigeria.”

Stakeholders, on their part, were encouraged “to implement the resolutions from this conference to achieve long-term benefits for the oil and gas and agro-allied industries”.

The conference/fair organised by the MOUAU Directorate of University Research Administration (DURA), in collaboration with the MOUAU Extension Centre (MEC), lasted between February 26 and 27, 2025.

The organisers said that it “successfully provided a platform for meaningful discourse on the role of endogenous technology in national development”.