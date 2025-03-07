FG Unveils Policy to Regulate Organ Transplant in Nigeria

•To begin certification of health institutions

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government yesterday launched a regulatory framework for organ and tissue transplantation in Nigeria.

The policy document provides guidelines on such areas as ethics in transplantation, donor protection, transplant patients’ safety, minimum standards in organ transplant as well as the procedure to ensure compliance.

Speaking in Abuja at the official launching of the “Standards and Guidelines for Establishing and Coordinating Transplantation Services in Nigeria”, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the guidelines will restore trust in organ donation in Nigeria by promoting transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices.

He said that government will begin mapping and certification of all health institutions engaged in organ donation and transplantation to ensure they meet the highest standards of practice.

The minister also said the government will establish an organ donation and transplantation registry and banking system to streamline the management of organ donations across Nigeria.

“This document which was validated on November 13, 2024, represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance organ donation and transplantation practices in Nigeria.

“As we know, organ transplantation is not merely a medical procedure; it is a life-giving opportunity that offers a second chance to individuals suffering from end-stage organ failure.

“For many patients, it is a matter of life and death, but organ transplantation provides hope and the possibility of returning to a fulfilling life,” he said.

Salako said the initiative is a testament to our commitment to saving lives through ethical practices and robust oversight mechanisms.

The minister said the production of the document involved extensive collaboration among healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organizations, and other key stakeholders.

According to him, every detail was carefully scrutinized during the validation process to ensure the guidelines address the unique challenges we face in Nigeria.

Against the background of troubling incidents of unethical organ harvesting and other excesses within the organ transplantation workspace, Salako said the guidelines aims at restoring trust in organ donation in Nigeria by promoting transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices.

“These guidelines are critical because they provide a much-needed regulatory framework for organ transplantation.

“They address key areas such as ethics in transplantation, donor protection, transplant patients’ safety, minimum standards in organ transplant as well as the procedure to ensure compliance.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kacholom, explained that the guidelines were meant to ensure that organ donation and transplantation in Nigeria are safe, ethical, and transparent.