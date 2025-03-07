  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

FG, States Tasked on Grassroots Sports Devt. 

Sport | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu  in Ilorin 

Federal and State governments have been urged to intensify more efforts in the discovery of talented sports men and women at the grassroots so as to move sports development forward in the country.

The proprietor, Mercy  Dew Models School, Lanjorin, Ilorin, Kwara state, Tosin Olawepo, stated this in Ilorin on Wednesday during the maiden inter- house Sports competition of the school.

The event was held at the Rashid Yekini Sports Stadium, Ilorin.

He said that, “there are alot of abundant  sports and men at the local levels that are untapped for future sports outing”.

Olawepo added that, “if the federal, state and other sports agencies can take this chance to move inwards to bring them into national outlook, there is going to be opportunity to show their talents for the sports growth of the country’.

The proprietor  stated that, the inter House sports competition was organised so as to boost the sports development among the students of the school.

At the end of the competition, Yellow House came first, follow by Red House while Green and Blue House came third and fourth positions respectively. 

