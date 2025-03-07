FG, States Tasked on Grassroots Sports Devt. 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Federal and State governments have been urged to intensify more efforts in the discovery of talented sports men and women at the grassroots so as to move sports development forward in the country.

The proprietor, Mercy Dew Models School, Lanjorin, Ilorin, Kwara state, Tosin Olawepo, stated this in Ilorin on Wednesday during the maiden inter- house Sports competition of the school.

The event was held at the Rashid Yekini Sports Stadium, Ilorin.

He said that, “there are alot of abundant sports and men at the local levels that are untapped for future sports outing”.

Olawepo added that, “if the federal, state and other sports agencies can take this chance to move inwards to bring them into national outlook, there is going to be opportunity to show their talents for the sports growth of the country’.

The proprietor stated that, the inter House sports competition was organised so as to boost the sports development among the students of the school.

At the end of the competition, Yellow House came first, follow by Red House while Green and Blue House came third and fourth positions respectively.