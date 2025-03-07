Enugu Bans Unlawful Pasting of Posters, Places N50m Fine

The Enugu State Government has banned the pasting of posters on any outdoor surface or space in the state without approval.

The government said it would no longer tolerate the defacing of outdoor surfaces and spaces, warning that defaulters would face a fine of up to N50 million.

The General Manager, Enugu State Structures for Signages and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA), Frank Aninwike, stated this in a statement yesterday in Enugu.

According to him, it is unlawful to paste or display posters on any outdoor surface or space in the state without first obtaining written approval from the agency.

“This is to inform all the political parties, churches, schools, printers, advertisers, marketers, producers and the general public that henceforth, no person or entity should paste or display any poster on public or private structures without permission from the agency.

“Nobody is allowed to paste posters on buildings, walls, highways or any outdoor surface or space within Enugu State without first obtaining the written approval from ENSSAA,” he said.

The general manager stressed that failure to comply with the directive amounts to a violation of Section 4(1,g), Section 33, and Section 34(4,9) of the ENSSAA Law, 2016.

He said the law empowered the Agency to control the posting and display of posters on outdoor surfaces and spaces, and to make regulations on the subject matter of the notice.

“Please note that pasting or displaying of poster without first obtaining the written approval of ENSSAA shall attract a fine of up to N50 million only.

“We therefore, urge all concerned to kindly comply with this directive as ENSSAA will no longer tolerate the defacing of outdoor surfaces and spaces,” Aninwike said.