13th Edition of ECOWAS Wrestling Tournament Opens with Celebration of Culture

West African culture was on celebration in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital yesterday as the 13th edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) African Wrestling Tournament commenced in grand style.

The event which kickstarted on Thursday which will draw to a close on Saturday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, has a total of 55 athletes from 11 countries competing for top honours, with each nation represented by five wrestlers and four technical officials.

The colourful opening ceremony had various culture displays and dances from across the region showcasing their rich traditions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director of Youth and Sports Development for ECOWAS, Ambassador Francis Njoaguani, expressed his appreciation and highlighted the importance of the tournament in fostering cooperation and unity among the 12 ECOWAS member states.

Although Cape Verde is absent from this year’s event, Njoaguani stressed the significance of sports as a powerful tool for regional integration.

He said: “This programme brings together wrestlers from all our member states,” noting that: “It strengthens collaboration among nations and showcases the unifying power of sports. We believe this will enhance the integration efforts that ECOWAS advocates.”

He said with young people making up 54% of the ECOWAS population, the vital role sports play in economic development and youth engagement cannot be wished away.

He said: “Sports not only connect participants but also drive economic growth,” he stated. “We aim to leverage sports to spread the message of ECOWAS regarding integration and youth development, which are essential to our goals of development and human capital enhancement.”

The tournament opened with team events, while individual bouts across weight categories of 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 100kg, and 120kg are scheduled to follow in an elimination format, leading to the semi-finals and finals.

Njoaguani also extended an invitation to the public to attend the tournament’s grand finale on Saturday, where medals and prizes will be awarded to the champions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, restated the Commission’s commitment to using sports as a platform for youth empowerment, regional integration, and economic growth.

This year’s tournament also coincides with the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, adding greater significance to the event.

Dikko further commended the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who currently chairs the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, noting his dedication to using sports as a vehicle for peace and regional cohesion.

“This tournament is a testament to our collective commitment to promoting cultural ties and strengthening the bonds that unite us,” he emphasized.