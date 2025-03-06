SOSG Releases N1.35bn for Ramadan Feeding Across 244 Wards in the State

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has released N1.355 billion to support Ramadan feeding centers across Sokoto State to ensure food reaches the less privileged and vulnerable during the holy month.

According to the governor, the funds will be distributed across 244 wards in 23 local government areas and 27 feeding centers for physically challenged persons.

Speaking at the Government House Sokoto on Tuesday, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the needy and vulnerable.

He recalled that the Ramadan feeding program, originally introduced by former Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, had been abandoned by the previous administration but has now been revived and expanded.

His words: “Last week, the governor inaugurated the state Ramadan feeding committee and flagged off food distribution to 155 feeding centers in the metropolis. The program has now been extended to all 244 political wards and 27 feeding centers for persons with disabilities.

“Each of the 244 wards will receive N5 million, while the 27 feeding centers for persons with disabilities will also receive N5 million each to provide food and essential items for breaking fast.”

Governor Aliyu urged those entrusted with the funds to handle them responsibly and with integrity.

“You must put the fear of Allah first in whatever you do and remember that one day, we will all account for our deeds before our Creator,” he warned. The governor also called on beneficiaries to remain orderly and cooperative during food distribution to ensure a smooth and stress-free process.

This initiative reaffirms Governor Aliyu’s administration’s commitment to social welfare and supporting the needy and vulnerable during the holy month of Ramadan