REA Boosts Off-grid Power Supply, Inaugurates 440kWp Mini-grid in C’River

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) yesterday commissioned a 440kWp interconnected mini-grid in Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe communities, Etung Local Government Area, Cross River State, in a bid to boost the country’s off-grid electricity supply.

The project, implemented under the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS), is part of a €9.3 million in-kind grant initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and supported by the German Cooperation.

REA is the implementing agency of the federal government under the federal ministry of power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyse economic growth and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development of Nigeria’s interconnected mini-grid market and provide clean energy access to approximately 125,000 beneficiaries, including underserved communities.

In his address at the event, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by the Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Eka Williams, emphasised the potential of the project to transform the socio-economic landscape of the state.

“It not only provides access to sustainable energy for the communities of Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe but also opens doors to numerous opportunities for growth and development,” Otu said.

The governor tasked the benefiting communities to scale up the project by actively participating in its maintenance and management, ensuring its long-term sustainability, emphasising the importance of community ownership.

He urged local leaders and residents to take responsibility for protecting the infrastructure and preventing any form of vandalism, encouraging the communities to explore innovative ways to expand the reach of the mini-grid, including the establishment of small businesses that can thrive with reliable power supply.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of REA, Abba Aliyu, represented by the Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Ngozi Chimdi-Ejiogu, lauded stakeholders for the success of the project.

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it’s about empowering the communities of Etomi, Agbokim, Abia, and Bendeghe with the transformative power of sustainable energy. This mini-grid will enhance local economic activities, support small businesses, improve education and healthcare services, and ultimately uplift the quality of life for the residents of these communities,” he stated.

According to him, the mini-grid is a major step toward reducing reliance on harmful energy sources like kerosene, diesel, and firewood, offering a renewable energy solution to local households and businesses.

Darway Coast Limited, the project developer, stated that the successful implementation of the mini-grid was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, highlighting the potential of renewable energy to drive positive change.

A representative of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Mr. Augustine Obinna, said: “This project is a perfect example of how partnerships can drive progress. By collaborating with the REA Darway Coast Limited, and other stakeholders, we have been able to provide a solution that not only supplies power but also empowers communities.”

Representatives of GIZ, including Mr. Eckhard Heine, and emphasised the importance of partnerships in achieving renewable energy development.

“This mini-grid is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when governments, development partners, and local communities work together to address energy access challenges. GIZ is committed to supporting such initiatives as we collectively strive for a sustainable and prosperous future,” he said.

In addition to powering homes, the 440kWp mini-grid will energise local businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities, providing a foundation for greater economic and social development.

The REA is also collaborating with the Cross River State government to explore further opportunities for decentralised energy solutions, including additional mini-grids and solar power systems, to expand energy access throughout the state.