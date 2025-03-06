Radda: We’ll Accept Terrorists Who Voluntarily Renounce Violence

• Vows not to visit their enclaves for negotiation

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has said his administration will accept and reintegrate terrorists who voluntarily renounce violence and become law-abiding citizens into the society.

He said any terrorist, who wholeheartedly renounced his nefarious activities, would be accepted by the state government, but stated that he would not visit their enclaves in the forest for negotiation.

Radda, who spoke during a community empowerment programme at Jibia Local Government Area of the State, insisted that his government has no plans to negotiate with the marauding criminals.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Radda explained that if the forest-dwelling terrorists are ready to surrender and abandon their criminal activities “we are ready to receive you”.

He said: “We will not seek out terrorists in the forest to negotiate. However, if they voluntarily surrender, renounce violence, and choose to become law-abiding citizens, we are open to reintegrating them to society.”

Suing for the importance of unity, and shared responsibility in tackling security challenges, the governor commended the Jibia Local Government chairman and security agencies for their ongoing efforts in maintaining regional peace.

He, however, praised the N50 million food and financial empowerment for the youth, women and the less privileged by Hon. Mustapha Yusuf, the member representing Jibia Constituency at the state House of Assembly.

Radda reiterated that his administration has commenced a Ramadan feeding programme for 72,000 individuals daily, with projections to feed approximately 2.2 million people before the end of Ramadan.

In his remarks, Yusuf explained that the empowerment programme was designed to arrest the hardships experienced by the beneficiaries during the month of Ramadan.