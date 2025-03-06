NSCDC Boss Charges Officers to Desist from Inter-agency Rivalry

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, charged officers of the Corps against inter-agency rivalry and called for strengthened synergy.

The CG also urged personnel to leverage the already existing relationships between security agencies by respecting boundaries.

Speaking on Wednesday at the commissioning of the newly renovated NSCDC FCT Command Headquarters Quarter Guard, Audi told the officers and men of the command to be more committed in the discharge of their duties and build synergy.

While urging the personnel to leverage the already existing relationships between security agencies by respecting boundaries, Audi said: “Don’t envy your brothers rather leverage the experiences of officers and agencies that had been there for years and learn from them.

“Humble yourself, don’t embarrass the corps by ensuring you don’t intimidate anyone as accidental discharge is not acceptable according to the standard operating procedures of the corps.”

The CG called on officers to be committed in the discharge of their duties while adequately protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

While inaugurating the quarter guard, Audi said that “quarter guard” symbolised regimental discipline which was essential for the image of the corps.

He said: “Quarter guard is a highly regimented exercise that is precisely used to commission dignitaries during visits.

“This is commendable as I urge you to put it to use maximally so that the service will be portrayed in a good manner.”

He commended the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, for his exemplary leadership roles in ensuring the Corps was strategically positioned in the territory.

“As a leader you should be able to impact the lives of your subject; Dr. Odumosu knows where he is going and the management of the corps is proud of you and will continue to support you,” Audi said.