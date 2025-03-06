  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Nigeria Records 54 New Cases of Lassa Fever, 6 Casualties

Nigeria | 30 minutes ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said the country recorded 54 new confirmed cases of Lassa Fever in the last one week from 38 the previous week.

It said that out of the 54 cases, 6 casualties were reported across the country.

These confirmed cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Plateau, Benue, and Kogi States.

A situation report by NCDC highlighting update in Lassa Fever disease prevalence showed cumulatively in week 8 of this year that 95 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 percent which is the same CFR for the same period in 2024 (18.8 percent).

The report said that in total for 2025, 12 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 70 local government areas.

It said that 73 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states of Ondo, Bauchi and Edo while 27 percent were reported from 9 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 73 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32 percent, Bauchi 24 percent, and Edo 17 percent.

NCDC explained that the predominant age group affected was 21-30 years.

“The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8. The number of suspected cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024.

“One new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 8. National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels,” it said.

