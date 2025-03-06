Natasha: CSOs Pass Vote Of Confidence On Akpabio

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), Tinubu/Shettima Support Movement (TSSM), and Nigerian Professionals in Diaspora (NPID), have declared full and unwavering support for Senate President Godswill Akpabio following allegations against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Alhaji Tijani Ali Danjuma, National Coordinator Tinubu/Shettima Support Movement (TSSM), who spoke on behalf of other groups, said the allegation is a targeted political plot to remove the Senate president from office.

He said: “Those who see Senator Akpabio’s good working relationship with President Tinubu as a threat want to remove him.

“His leadership has ensured stability and progress in the Senate, which some opposition elements are uncomfortable with.”

The coalition maintained that Akpabio is a man of integrity who has never been involved in any form of sexual misconduct.

“His track record as governor, minister and now Senate President speaks for itself. This is a desperate political attack by opposition forces who want to destabilise the APC-led government,” Danjuma said.

The group however called for a full-scale investigation into the allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He added: “That she either provides concrete evidence or faces legal consequences for defamation.

“That Nigerians reject this culture of media trials and character assassination.

“That the media exercise caution and verify facts before amplifying baseless claims.”