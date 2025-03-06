LPG Expo: Stakeholders Mull Consumer Awareness, Policy Reforms

Yinka Olatunbosun

Stakeholders at the two-day West Africa LPG Expo 2025 held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos have expressed concerns on consumer awareness, price instability, lack of infrastructure as well as need for policy reforms to achieve Africa’s regional energy goals.

The event which is the 6th of its kind is a prime gathering for LPG professionals from across West Africa featuring the region’s largest LPG exhibition and expert-led sessions on new decarbonisation insights and business opportunities for meeting West Africa’s energy needs.

In the keynote address by the Minister of State (Gas), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Experikpe Expo which was delivered by Abel Igheghe, the technical adviser (Downstream), the Minister reaffirmed his commitment to improving LPG penetration, knowledge sharing as well as strengthening public-private collaborative efforts to increase local production and distribution.

Fisayo Duduyemi, who represented the President of Nigerian Gas Association, Akachukwu Adeyinka Nwokedi at the event spoke on the long-term effect of LPG adoption.

The CEO, Bharat Tanks & Ship Vessels, the Darsh Agarwal revealed how his organisation has optimised gas operations for safety and efficiency in terminal operations using the latest technology. With reference to establishing automated fire fighting systems, cylinder testing unit, he demonstrated how improved infrastructure can boost consumer’s confidence in adopting LPG for domestic use.