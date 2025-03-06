  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Lagos Taskforce Denies Extortion on Oshodi Pedestrian Bridge

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Task Force has responded to a viral video alleging that its officials were collecting tolls from pedestrians using the Oshodi pedestrian bridge, describing such claims as “false.”

In a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force, Mr. Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, it was declared that the Taskforce does not charge or authorise the collection of tolls on pedestrian bridges.

The statement read: “Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) are stationed at pedestrian bridges to enforce their usage for public safety and the preservation of human lives, not to extort pedestrians.

“Relevant enforcement agencies have been notified to address the situation and ensure the safety of all road users. We urge the public to disregard the misinformation and report any such illegal activities through the appropriate Government channels.”

Meanwhile, the Oshodi pedestrian bridge in Lagos has been experiencing congestion due to the closure of the main pedestrian bridge in January 2025, citing structural issues and safety risks. As a result, pedestrians have been forced to use the alternative bridge, leading to overcrowding.

To make matters worse, miscreants have been taking advantage of the situation, extorting money from pedestrians using the bridge. However, the Lagos State Government has stepped in, arresting these individuals and vowing to continue monitoring the situation closely.

The congestion on the bridge has become so severe that it has been compared to a “bumper-to-bumper jam.” The situation is not only frustrating for pedestrians but also raises concerns about safety and security.

It is unclear when the main pedestrian bridge will reopen, but in the meantime, the government is working to alleviate the congestion on the alternative bridge.

