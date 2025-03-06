  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

IPAC Pledges Support for Niger Governor

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Niger State has pledged the support of the organisation to the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Alhaji Muhammad Bello, the chairman of the council, also assured Governor Bago that IPAC would continue to give him the desired support to promote good governance and consequently deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Bello, who was silent on backing the governor for the 2027 governorship election, said its members are satisfied with the “tremendous work Governor Bago is doing to transform the state.

“We will continue to give you the desired support to promote good governance and consequently deliver more dividends of democracy to the people,” Bello said when he led 18 other leaders of the council on a courtesy visit to Governor Bago at the government house.

Governor Bago, in his response, appreciated his guests, and promised to provide the organisation with a land to build its permanent secretariat.

Similarly Governor Bago told the visitors that they should consider their request for the payment of their outstanding office rents done.

He said the administration would continue to carry everyone along in the governance of the state, saying: “The New Niger Agenda is not for only members of the ruling party.

“This administration is all-inclusive, and welcomes constructive criticisms on government policies and programmes from opposition parties, to deepen democracy for the best interest of the people.”

