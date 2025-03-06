  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Glo Gives Customers 200% Data Bonus on New MiFi Purchase

Business | 1 hour ago

Emma Okonji

Technology company, Globacom, has launched a new 200 per cent data value back offer on every MiFi device bought at Gloworld outlets across Nigeria.

The company said in a press statement issued in Lagos that the 200 per cent data bonus would await new MiFi customers registering with new Glo SIMs. The new MiFi devices are available at the rate of N14,999 at all Gloworld outlets, the company’s one-stop shop across the country.

Disclosing the details of the offer, Globacom explained that such customers would receive 30GB upon activation, valid for 30 days, and 100 per cent data bonus on all data plan purchases for 4 months. They will also get a 2.5GB bonus data every month for twelve months on purchase of a data plan of N2,500 or above.

According to the company, the Glo MiFi allows customers to connect multiple devices and share data among friends and peers, adding that the device comes with long-lasting in-built battery to enable the user stay connected like never before. The MiFi device, Globacom said, woulf offer high speed downloads and uploads, seamless video calls, faster music and movie streaming and faster gaming experience.

