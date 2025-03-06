Fubara: We’re Yet to Receive Assembly’s Letter of Ultimatum on 2025 Appropriation

•House summons RSIEC chair over LG poll, demands sack of new commissioners

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said he was yet to receive any letter on the resolutions of the House of Assembly asking him to re-present the 2025 budget, pursuant to the Supreme Court judgement of February 28, 2025.

The Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly had given Fubara a 48-hour ultimatum to represent the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the legislature.

Amaewhule issued the ultimatum, in a letter he signed and addressed to the governor, a copy of which was sent to the deputy governor, Rivers State Accountant-General, and Chairman, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), on Monday.

Reacting, the governor stated that he was yet to receive the said letter, stressing that he is waiting for the certified true copy of the apex court judgement before he would take action based on the court order.

In a letter he addressed to Speaker of the House Assembly, through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the governor said neither he nor his deputy and accountant general had received the warning letter.

The letter said, “As at the close of work on Tuesday 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter. Neither the office of the Governor, nor the Deputy Governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the State has received the said letter.

“Please, recall that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of River State, had in a State Broadcast on Sunday 2nd March, 2025, stated clearly that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court Judgments, he will, as a law-abiding Nigerian, obey and implement their decisions in accordance with the rule of law and the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

“We have since been in contact with our lawyers who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgments of the Supreme Court, and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as His Excellency receives the judgments, he will strive to implement same timeously in the best interest of our people. Please, accept the esteemed regards of His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State.”

Assembly Summons RSIEC Chairman

The House of Assembly summoned the chairman of RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd), to appear before it within 48 hours over the conduct of the October 5, 2024 local government elections.

The Assembly, during its plenary presided by Amaewhule, threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of the RSIEC chairman if he failed to appear at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The Assembly also resolved to write Fubara to forward the names of all his commissioners that were not screened by the Amaewhule-led Assembly to the legislature for proper screening.

But at the end of the plenary, the Assembly demanded that the governor should sack all his appointed commissioners within 48 hours.

RSIEC Fixes August 9 for Council Elections

The state electoral commission fixed August 9 for a fresh local government election.

Enebeli stated that by Section 5 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission law number 12 of 2018, the electoral body was saddled with the responsibilities of providing guidelines for political parties, stipulating the rules and procedure for electioneering campaigns for local government elections.

He said, “There shall be local government council election on Saturday, August 9, 2025 in all the 23 local government areas of Rivers state. RSIEC is mandated by law to fix the date for elections in the state.”

The RSIEC chairman explained at a well-attended stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, “Contrary to the misconception of a few persons as expressed in the media, I make bold to say without equivocation that the fixing of date of election into local government councils in Rivers state is the sole and undoubted statutory power of RSIEC by virtue of section 13, p 1 to 4 of RSIEC law number 2 of 2018.

“The criteria for participation and other sundry provisions are articulated in the booklet.”

Asari, Eastern Zone IYC Warn against Impeachment Plan

Prominent Niger Delta leader and traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers in Rivers State against any plan to impeach Fubara.

Dokubo, who is the Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, made his position clear during a live broadcast on Facebook, where he cautioned that any move to remove Fubara from office could destabilise the state and lead to political unrest.

Similarly, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Eastern Zone expressed concern over the current tense political situation in the state. It warned that they would not stand by and allow detractors to steal the current mandate.

“We are committed to defending our rights and ensuring that the voices of the Ijaw people are heard and respected,” the group stated.

In a statement by Chairman, IYC Eastern Zone, Datolu Sukubo; Secretary, Tamunokuro Dango; and Information Officer, Odia Igbikis, the group stated, “We are aware of alarming plans by certain elements to destabilise Rivers State and undermine the mandate given to our elected officials.

“The purported 48-hour ultimatum issued to the Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, by the defected Martins Amawhule-led House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget is a clear indication of an orchestrated effort to create chaos and potentially impeach the governor.

“We call upon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Security Adviser to intervene immediately and halt the ongoing madness that threatens to plunge Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.

“Such instability could have severe repercussions, not only for our state’s governance but also for crude oil production and energy security, which are vital to the national economy.”