APRA Harps on Africa’s Digital Future, Responsible Communication

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) is set to host its 50th Anniversary and 36th Annual Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, from 9-13 June, 2025, under the theme, ‘Transforming Africa through Safe and Responsible Digital Communication: Celebrating 50 Years of APRA’.

The milestone event will bring together communication professionals, policymakers, business leaders, and academics to explore how Africa can harness digital advancements while ensuring ethical, secure, and responsible communication.

In a statement signed by APRA’s Secretary General, Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, the body said: “In today’s digital era, African governments, under the auspices of the African Union (AU), are working collectively to address pressing challenges such as cyber threats, misinformation, and data privacy concerns. Several AU-led initiatives, including the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection (Malabo Convention), aim to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks across the continent. As digital connectivity expands, ensuring safe and responsible communication remains a top priority for governments, businesses, and stakeholders in communication management.

As the host country, Kenya has been at the forefront of digital transformation and security, with increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and policies to curb digital fraud and online misinformation. The APRA Kenya 2025 Conference will provide a platform to assess these efforts in the broader context of Africa’s digital future, fostering cross-border collaboration and shared best practices.

According to the statement, key discussions at the conference will focus on:

The role of public relations in shaping ethical digital communication; Cybersecurity and misinformation management in Africa; AU’s vision for digital safety and sustainable communication policies; and The intersection of technology, media, and governance in Africa’s digital evolution

