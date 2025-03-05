World Engineering Day: NSE President Lauds Engineers’ Impact on Sustainable Development

Funmi Ogundare





The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Oguntala, yesterday lauded the critical role engineers play in shaping a better future for society.

Oguntala made this known in Lagos, at the 2025 World Engineering Day (WED) celebrations, themed, ‘Shaping Our Sustainable Future Through Engineering’, held annually to recognise the essential contributions of engineers by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

In her remarks, Oguntala commended the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for establishing World Engineering Day, a vital occasion that elevates the visibility of the engineering profession and its importance in sustainable development.

She also commended Nigerian engineers for their significant contributions, not only in the country but also globally, noting the profession’s role in tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges, from climate change to infrastructure development.

“Engineers are at the heart of sustainable solutions, from climate change mitigation and clean energy development to water management, infrastructure resilience, and digital transformation,” she stated, highlighting the transformative impact of engineering on both local and global scales.

The president mphasized the importance of engineering in tackling the immense infrastructure challenges that Nigeria faces, urging engineers at home and abroad to continue their hard work.

“The world is looking to us for innovative solutions, and we must continue to rise to the occasion with resilience, ingenuity, and the spirit of excellence,” she added.

Oguntala expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration between engineers, policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders, saying that the cooperation has been vital in ensuring that engineering remains a cornerstone of national and global progress.

“I remain optimistic that our joint efforts will bring about the much-needed transformation to advance our economy and shape a sustainable future for our country through engineering,” she said, urging Nigerian engineers to maintain their steadfast commitment to driving innovation and solutions for development.

She congratulated all Nigerian engineers and the global engineering community, reaffirming the profession’s vital role in improving lives and driving sustainable development.