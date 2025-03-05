We Must Avoid Resort to Self-help, Adeleke Says During Consultation with Stakeholders

•Meets Bisi Akande, briefs him on recent devts

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, during consultation with stakeholders on the recent local government leadership crisis in the state, warned against resort to self-help.

Adeleke had been scheduled to meet with key leaders at a special briefing session with the state Council of Traditional Rulers on Thursday.

He visited elder statesman and former governor of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, at his Ibadan residence to kick-start the consultation.

But Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) berated Adeleke for visiting Akande, saying such a move would not bail him out of the mess he has put himself.

Responding, the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the consultation, including the visit to Akande, as a sign of statesmanship and a demonstration of leadership by Adeleke.

Adeleke, accompanied by top state officials, discussed pressing state and national issues with Akande

On the local government issue, the governor recounted the position of the state government over recent legal controversies and restated his commitment to the rule of law in the resolution of the issues.

He said there was need for all stakeholders to avoid resorting to self-help to avoid further loss of lives and property, repeating his earlier call on parties to return to court to ventilate their viewpoints.

The governor appreciated the consensus building role of Akande in stabilisation of the national leadership, declaring that Osun State is proud of the elder statesman.

He conveyed the support of the Osun State government for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, informing the elder statesman that the state government enjoys warm partnership with the federal government across all sectors.

Adeleke stated, during the discussion with Akande, “Our father, we are here to pay homage to you as my predecessor and as an elder statesman. I am also going round to brief our leaders on recent developments in our dear state.

“Your relationship with the Adeleke family dated back to my late dad. I choose to start the consultation with this visit.”

Responding, Akande commended the governor for the visit, describing the development as a welcome one, despite differences in political affiliations.

He said he had listened to the presentations from the delegations and urged all parties to uphold peace and the rule of law for the collective benefit of the state.

The former governor said bloodshed in the name of politics was unacceptable, and called on all parties to submit to the rule of law and avoid resort to self-help.

Adeleke and Akande later held a two-hour meeting behind closed-doors.

APC: Your Political Pilgrimage to Pa Akande Cannot Bail You Out of Your Mess

Osun State chapter of APC criticised Adeleke for visiting Akande, saying the decision will not bail him out of the crisis.

APC stated, “It was strange that Governor Adeleke and his cohorts could find a way to Pa Akande’s residence after the Peoples Democratic Party’s thugs, acting on the governor’s body language, had killed one of the reinstated local government council chairmen of Chief Akande’s party, Hon. Remi Abass, in Ikire and other members of the opposition party in the other parts of the state few days ago.”

In a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, APC stated, “We want to impress it on Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers that Pa Akande is a democrat and no amount of under-the-table arrangement would make the former governor of the state to work against the interest of his party.

“Does Governor Adeleke want Pa Akande to be praising him for being instrumental to the killing of the chieftain and members of his party?

“We want to believe that there are knowledgeable political lieutenants of Governor Adeleke who should guide him aright that the proper place for him to go, if at all he has any case for redress after the Akure verdict of 10th of February, 2025, is the Supreme Court.

“It does not add up that a governor whose directive resulted into the killings of our members and others across the state could think he could fool the people again through the back door.

“The walkabout of Governor Adeleke and his acolytes to Pa Akande pointed to the fact that they have lost the game irredeemably. If we may ask, why is Governor Adeleke afraid of approaching the Supreme Court for redress if, indeed, he is convinced that he has a genuine case?”

PDP: Visit to Akande Sign of Statesmanship

Osun State chapter of PDP stated that the commencement of consultations by Adeleke, including a visit to Chief Bisi Akande, was a sign of statesmanship and a demonstration of leadership acumen.

PDP stated, “We note with disdain the anger of the Osun APC over Governor Adeleke’s visit to Chief Akande. We are not surprised by the vituperations of the vampire-driven elements within the Osun APC, who are bitter that their plot to destabilise Osun State has failed.

“Governor Adeleke lost six of his party members to the cold hands of death, killed by bullets from APC thugs. Yet, as a leader with a deep sense of responsibility, he has launched consultations with state elders across party lines to rebuild peace and restore the rule of law.

“Omo onilu ki fe kotu’, a Yoruba proverb, aptly describes Governor Adeleke’s actions. Only a bastard would rejoice in the recent killings perpetrated by elements within the APC.

“As our governor and our party are made up of responsible men and women of this great state, we will not support setting it ablaze to satisfy the grievances of sore losers who were defeated in a free and fair election.

“As such, Mr. Governor is reaching out to all shades of opinion. His agenda, as it was before the crisis, remains to engage men and women of goodwill in salvaging the state from further conflict. Genuine democrats abide by the rule of law, and that is precisely what Governor Adeleke is advocating.”

PDP added, “The Governor and his party are embracing peace not out of weakness but as a demonstration of wisdom and political strength, reinforced by the massive goodwill we enjoy from the people. The people stand firmly with us, and we must protect them from political bandits and marauders who fear free and fair elections.”