Video: Senator Natasha Arrives Senate With Husband

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, arrived the Senate Wednesday accompanied by her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, who gave her a kiss at the entrance of the Senate Chamber.

She then walked into the chamber for today’s plenary which resumed following a one-week recess.

Today’s plenary is the first since the escalation of tension in the Senate following the reallocation of Senator Natasha’s seat, which she protested, and her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

