UNDP Concludes Inclusive Insurance Training Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has successfully concluded its “Train the Trainers” programme, aimed at promoting inclusive insurance practices in Nigeria.

The four-month programme, implemented in partnership with the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), equipped participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop and implement effective inclusive insurance strategies.

The programme brought together selected trainees from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), and representatives from various insurance companies.

The Director of Operations at the NIA, Mr Lanre Ojuola, lauded the initiative, noting its significance in enhancing the insurance industry’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions that benefit underserved populations.

He said the programme was part of the UNDP’s Insurance and Risk Finance Facility, which sought to build capacity within the insurance industry to promote financial inclusion and reduce vulnerability.