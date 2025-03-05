  • Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

UNDP Concludes Inclusive Insurance Training Programme

Business | 1 hour ago

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has successfully concluded its “Train the Trainers” programme, aimed at promoting inclusive insurance practices in Nigeria. 

The four-month programme, implemented in partnership with the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), equipped participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop and implement effective inclusive insurance strategies.

The programme brought together selected trainees from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), and representatives from various insurance companies. 

The Director of Operations at the NIA, Mr Lanre Ojuola, lauded the initiative, noting its significance in enhancing the insurance industry’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions that benefit underserved populations.

He said the programme was  part of the UNDP’s Insurance and Risk Finance Facility, which sought  to build capacity within the insurance industry to promote financial inclusion and reduce vulnerability.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.