Uche Geoffrey Nnaji: The Incurable Optimist with Vision for Innovation, Service-driven Economy 

For Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, optimism is not a driving force behind his leadership, but what fuels his ambitious initiatives aimed at fostering homegrown technological advancements and strategic global partnerships. His vision is clear: to position Nigeria’s economy as one driven by science, technology, and innovation. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that under his leadership, the ministry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, proving that optimism, when backed by action, can drive real progress

As a young boy growing up in Enugu then, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, now the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, never entertained failure. He has always portrayed a picture of a man whose defining characteristic is unwavering optimism. So much so that his mindset has always been one of seeing possibilities where others see obstacles. This trait undoubtedly contributed to his early success in business and now defines his approach to governance.

His current tenure as Minister has reinforced this perception, with many describing him as an “incurable optimist” who believes that with determination, even the impossible can be achieved. Over the past two years, his Ministry has made ambitious moves that reflect this philosophy. From fostering homegrown technological advancement to spearheading groundbreaking collaborations, Nnaji’s optimism has been the driving force behind the Ministry’s strategic decisions.

A Vision for a Service-Driven Economy

Speaking at the 2024 Technology Expo, Nnaji made it clear that he sees Nigeria’s future as one of economic growth driven by science, technology, and innovation. “With our collective and unrelenting efforts, Nigeria’s quest to achieve a service-driven economy that is competitive in terms of culture, socio-economic and political independence—the future of our country will be great,” he stated with confidence.

The annual Technology and Innovation Expo serves as a platform to showcase scientific and technological advancements, promote local products, and encourage investment in homegrown solutions. For Nnaji, the Expo is more than just an exhibition—it is a statement of intent. “The objective is to promote locally made goods and services, which will reduce the high cost of importation, enhance revenue generation, create employment opportunities, and improve the standard of living of Nigerians,” he explained.

The Minister also emphasised that the present administration is fully committed to ensuring the success of its Renewed Hope Agenda through industrialisation, digitalisation, creative arts, and manufacturing—all powered by science, innovation, and technology.

Driving Technological Growth Through Collaboration

One of Nnaji’s most significant initiatives is Tech Advantage Nigeria, a platform launched in 2024 to upskill Nigerians in various tech-related fields. The programme, supported by key stakeholders such as NACETEM, CAPDAN, and Sapphital, employs an apprenticeship model that pairs trainees with experienced local experts. “We must develop our own talent and expertise,” Nnaji noted. “The future of Nigeria’s tech industry depends on our ability to train and empower our own people.”

In February 2024, Nnaji’s Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Domineum and Edenbase (UK) for the development of Abuja Tech City. The Minister sees this partnership as a major step in positioning Nigeria as a global technology hub. “Tech Cities are catalysts for rapid industrialisation and critical sectoral synergy,” he remarked. “The Federal Government is committed to ensuring sustainable industrialisation through the establishment of Tech Cities across the country.”

Abuja Tech City, designed as a Free Trade Zone, will feature a smart and green ecosystem that includes startups, industries, entertainment hubs, schools, and parks. It will also serve as the headquarters for the Ministry’s Clean Tech Programme and Green Manufacturing Initiative.

Drawing parallels with global success stories, Nnaji pointed to the London Tech City project, which has become the second most valuable tech ecosystem in the world after Silicon Valley, generating £61 billion in its fifth year and housing over 5,000 companies. “Our vision, pursuit, and plan are to recreate that success,” he stated with conviction.

Positioning Nigeria as a Global Scientific Leader

In November 2024, while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Nigerian Impact Investing Research and Industry Collaborative (NIIRIC) summit in Abuja, Nnaji reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering scientific research, innovation, and investment. “Our goal is to establish Nigeria as a global leader in scientific advancements by 2030,” he declared.

He highlighted the importance of innovation in economic transformation, referencing the World Economic Forum’s insights on research and innovation as drivers of industrial growth, job creation, and competitiveness. He also cited the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which asserts that investment in innovation enables nations to adapt to global economic and technological shifts, securing long-term prosperity.

To achieve these ambitious goals, Nnaji’s Ministry is working to establish key frameworks, including the National Research Innovation Fund (NRIF), the National Research Innovation Council (NRIC), and the Industrial Innovation Fund (IIF). “By empowering innovators to take calculated risks, we can accelerate the creation of groundbreaking solutions to the challenges we face,” he said.

Human Capital Development: The Key to Innovation

Beyond infrastructure and investment, Nnaji strongly believes that the most crucial factor in achieving Nigeria’s technological ambitions is human capital development. “A talented and diverse workforce is essential to positioning Nigeria as a global hub for impactful research and commercialisation,” he asserted.

He has consistently advocated for increased investments in education and training programmes to equip Nigerians with the skills necessary for leadership in research and innovation. “We must cultivate a generation of problem solvers—individuals who are not just job seekers but job creators, innovators, and trailblazers,” he added.

Forging Strategic Global Partnerships

Nnaji understands that positioning Nigeria as a research and innovation powerhouse requires robust international partnerships. His Ministry has actively pursued collaborations with leading research institutions and multinational technology firms. “The goal of this administration is to position Nigeria as a global leader in research and innovation,” he stated. “This can only be achieved through deliberate partnerships with international organisations and showcasing our achievements on the global stage.”

He remains confident that by becoming a hub for impactful research, Nigeria will not only attract investments but also build capacity and develop solutions that address both local and global challenges. “We are no longer just consumers of innovation—we are creators, developers, and contributors to the global knowledge economy,” Nnaji affirmed.

A Minister Fuelled by Optimism

At the heart of Nnaji’s leadership is a deep-seated belief that Nigeria’s best days are ahead. His optimism is not just rhetoric—it is reflected in the policies and programmes he champions. From advocating for local technological development to spearheading international collaborations, his approach is one of relentless determination and forward-thinking strategy.

With the continued implementation of his Ministry’s initiatives, Nnaji remains steadfast in his vision for a technologically advanced Nigeria. “We must believe in our ability to transform our country,” he says. “Optimism alone is not enough, but when combined with action, strategy, and collaboration, it is the force that drives real change.”

And if there is one thing everyone can agree on, it is this—Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji is not just an optimist. He is a man on a mission for an innovative and service-driven Nigeria.

