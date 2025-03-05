THE LAMBATA COMMUNITY MINI GRID

The Lambata power project should be replicated in other communities across the country

Considering its endowment with renewable energy resources like solar, wind, hydro and biomass, Nigerians should not be experiencing lack of electricity to power their homes. That point was made eloquently last week by the European Union and German government with the unveiling of a 990kW interconnected mini grid to supply electricity to 3,900 households and businesses in Lambata, Gurara local government of Niger State. While we commend both the EU and German government for the gift, we urge the federal government and authorities in the 36 states to replicate such energy projects in our rural communities. With access to renewable energy, there will be improved living standards for the people of Lambata community and environs.

The second under the Interconnected Mini grid Accelerated Scheme (IMAS), the Lambata community project cost €9.5 million and is expected to be scaled up to 1.5MW in the coming years. “This project is a shining example of how international partnerships, coupled with national efforts, can bring meaningful change to communities that need it the most,” said the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu at the occasion. In their separate remarks, the Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria, Massimo Luca and the German Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Johannes Lehne said over €200 million has been spent to support mini grids in Nigeria.

For a long time, authorities in Nigeria have identified mini grids from renewable energy as one of the ways to solve the crisis of electricity in Nigeria. But not much has been done beyond rhetoric. Speaking during the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington, DC in December 2022, then President Muhammadu Buhari pledged the commitment of Nigeria to eliminating the use of petrol and diesel generators in the country by 2060. That, he added, has necessitated the deployment of renewable energy, particularly solar, in the country. But he failed to address how he would tackle what he described as the “considerable financial and technical support” to achieve the goals. That is what the current administration must address.

A seeded company of an oil major Shell, ‘All On’, once asked Nigeria to set a timeline of three years to kick out generators in the country and transit from using such fossil fuel generating sets to clean energy sources such as solar. Raising duties on petrol and diesel generators, according to the report, would enable the growth of clean energy sources, especially in rural communities across the country. It also suggested that industries located in off grid communities could be exempted from the proposed regulation provided they are able to satisfy certain conditions. There have been several such suggestions aimed at addressing the challenge of power supply in Nigeria.

In a report of opportunities in Nigeria’s off grid electricity market, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) once explained that the generating sets most Nigerians use to power their homes and offices are inefficient and expensive – costing on the average $0.40 per kilowatt hour (kWh) or more. The REA equally pointed out the health and environmental impact, just as the World Bank has explained that diesel generators contribute emissions of fine particulate matter (PM) which include black carbon to the environment. The bank even stated that the PM is a predisposing factor for respiratory and cardiopulmonary disease leading to increased hospital visits and risk of premature death.

The minister has highlighted the significance of the Lambata community project. Access to reliable electricity will enhance economic activities, empower local businesses, and create new job opportunities. “It will provide the foundation for improved healthcare and education services, supporting schools, clinics, and other vital facilities,” Adebayo added. With the Lambata project, the EU is showing Nigeria the way to go in addressing the challenge of epileptic power supply.