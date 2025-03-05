PSC Promotes Six AIGs to DIGs, Other Senior Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointments of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The commission also approved the promotion of Commissioner of Police for Enugu State Command, Uzuegbu Kanayo, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Kanayo’s promotion was earlier put on hold due to allegations of abuse of office and extortion levelled against him and personnel from his command by a South-east-based businessman.

Meanwhile, a top source from the commission dismissed reports of disharmony within the police force following the retirement of seven Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) ordered by Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The source explained: “The DIGs that retired were not compelled to retire. Many of them were due to retire on the 3rd of March including the two that were promoted by the Commission on Friday.

“There were vacancies as at Friday; the IGP recommended and the Commission approved their appointments. And when they were due to retire on Monday, they did”.

But the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement said the new Deputy Inspectors General of Police are Sadiq Abubakar, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Abubakar was former Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory; CP Peace keeping Operations and Coordinator, Police Special Forces.

Benjamin Okolo, former AIG, Zone 16, Yenagoa and presently AIG Department of Information Communication Technology, Force Headquarters Abuja and Williams Adebowale, Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

Others, he said are Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi Bali, AIG FCID, Annex Enugu; Idegwu Ukuoma, AIG Zone 14, Katsina and Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa and former Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command.

He was also a former CP Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, CP Crime Prevention and Community Safety; Deputy Force Secretary and currently AIG in charge of NPF Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“CP Kanayo Uzuegbu Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command, promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police was a former Assistant Commissioner Operations Zone 9, Umuahia; Area Commander, Owerri; Area Commander Karu, Nasarawa state; Commander Switch Operation Switch, Portharcourt; Deputy Commissioner Finance and Admin, Edo State Command, DCP, State CID, Osun State and Commissioner of Police Operations, Communication, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Ani said.

The Commission also approved the appointment of Commissioners of Police for Oyo and Enugu State Commands. CP Ademola Johnson, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police was appointed CP Oyo State.

He was also a former Deputy Commissioner of Police Delta State Command.

CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa was appointed CP, Enugu State, to take over from newly promoted AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu.

CP Giwa was former DCP Operations Kaduna and Imo State Commands; ACP Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters Abuja; and CSP A, Commissioner of Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters among other postings in the Police Mobile Force.

The Commission also approved the promotion of eight Chief Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“They are Abdullahi Kamba Usman; Sani Abdu; Ifeanyi Owo; Vincent Orole; Elisha Atikinkpan and Margaret Okonkwo. Others are Alhasan Aliyu Guga and Imo Owinizi Ezekiel.

“The newly promoted senior Police Officers were subjected to Written examinations and interactive oral interview,” the statement further stated.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, presided over the sessions.

He charged the new DIGs to give the Inspector-General of Police the required support and cooperation to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force would be in a good position to secure the Nigerian space and ensure that law and order are maintained.