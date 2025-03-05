Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, to Open Exhibition on Niger-Delta Mangrove

Sunday Ehigiator





The Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Ogiame Atuwatse III, will on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, host an array of other invited guests, to declare open an art exhibition showcasing ‘Debebs’ masterful artworks interpreting the intricate ecosystem of the Niger-Delta mangrove.

The solo exhibition titled, ‘The Intersecting Worlds of Climate Change, The Mangrove and Art’, will feature the works of Art scholar and environmentalist, John Edwin Debebs, PhD, will run from March 5-13, 2025, at the West Tower of The Wings Office Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, marking his first exhibition in 26 years.

According to the Curator, Mr Oriiz Onuwaje of Crimson Fusion Curators, the exhibition aims to generate critical conversations about the Niger-Delta mangrove ecosystem in the global climate change discourse.

“The exhibition draws inspiration from the seminal work of eminent historian, the late Professor Tekena Tamuno, The Oil Wars in the Niger Delta, which provides the historical context of the colonial and post-colonial experiences shedding light on the region’s enduring socio-cultural and political challenges.”