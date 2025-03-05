‘NACC’s Economic Agenda to Boost Trade Between Nigeria, US’

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has said that is charting a new path to strengthen trade relations between Nigeria and the United States for the development of both economies.

To this effect, the chamber unveiled a 10-point strategic agenda comprising: SME development and training, an export focus group, financing opportunities, enhanced member engagement, and geographical crop identification.

President of NACC, Sheriff Balogun while speaking at a press conference in Lagos, ahead of the chamber’s Presidential Inauguration Dinner & Awards, expressed the chamber’s commitment to unlocking new economic opportunities in line with its mandate to foster development.

“Our focus is clear- strengthening trade and investment between Nigeria and the United States through structured business engagements, trade missions, and capacity-building for SMEs. We shall also be exploring synergy between the chapters and headquarters, business incubator and accelerator programmes, trade missions and expos as well as chapter expansion,” he said.

Deputy President of NACC, Ehi Braimah hinted at the inauguration dinner in April 12, noting that it coincides with NACC’s 65th anniversary and an opportunity to honor leaders from Nigeria and American whose strides have advanced economic development.

“The 65th anniversary celebration will be nothing short of a trailblazing, trend-setting, and statement-making event. Business leaders from both countries across private, public, and social enterprise sectors will be honoured for their contributions to economic development,” he informed.

Acting Director General of the chamber, Ms. Wofai Samuel added that the chamber will also seize the occasion to unveil its state-of-the-art headquarters building showcased through a 3D model.

“This symbolises the chamber’s remarkable growth, commitment to sustainability, and forward-thinking vision for the future,“ he said.