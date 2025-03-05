Mutfwang Revives Livestock Economy in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has visited the Wase Game Reserve to spearhead efforts aimed at revitalising the livestock economy in the state.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Director of Press, Gyang Bere, which captured the visit, added that the initiative included the cultivation of animal feed for both local use and export as part of deliberate efforts to position the state as a key player in Nigeria’s livestock development sector.

Mutfwang, who was in the company of key government officials, explained that the visit was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving livestock development across the country.

The governor was quoted as saying: “With the vast expanse of land covering countless kilometers within the Game Reserve, Plateau State has the potential to lead Nigeria in strengthening livestock development for both local consumption and international markets.

“As part of the plan, 30 hectares of land have been earmarked for the cultivation of Napier grass—an essential feed for livestock.”

“This initiative is expected to boost local animal husbandry while also generating internal revenue through exportation.

“I have come to inspect this vast grazing reserve in Wase in order to activate the president’s vision of developing Nigeria’s livestock economy. Here on the Plateau, we have a unique opportunity to take the lead in this sector.”

He decried the illegal occupation of portions of the Game Reserve by bandits, stressing that security measures will be strengthened in collaboration with local communities and security agencies to reclaim the land for economic purposes.

According to the governor, “This Game Reserve has existed since the era of Northern Nigeria region, yet it has not been effectively utilized. Today, a significant portion of this land is occupied by bandits. However, because we must grow our economy, we will work closely with security agencies and local communities to flush them out.

“For genuine pastoralists, we will integrate them into a modern livestock economy where they can thrive. This is just the beginning, and we are taking concrete steps. Boreholes are already being dug to support the cultivation of Napier grass, which we aim to produce in quantities large enough for export.”

The governor urged district and ward heads in Wase Local Government Area to strengthen community relations and collaborate in securing their areas, ensuring that residents benefit fully from the livestock transformation initiative.

While responding, the Ward Head of Dem 13, Nasarawa, and Yola Wakat Ward in Lamba District, Mr. Daiyubu Muhammad, assured the governor of the community’s full cooperation in ensuring the success of the livestock economy initiative for the benefit of both Wase and the state at large.

During his visit, the governor also paid homage to the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, at his palace. He called for peaceful coexistence among communities and urged district and ward heads to actively drive the transformation process. He commended the Emir for fostering strong communal ties with various ethnic groups within and beyond the state.