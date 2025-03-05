Keys to 140 Housing Units Presented to Civil Defence Corps Personnel

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





In a significant move to enhance the working and living conditions of personnel with the view to achieving optimal productivity in the areas of safety and security of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, has handed over keys and award letters of over a hundred housing units to personnel.

Audi, while distributing the keys and letters to the beneficiaries who are cooperative members, reiterated his commitment to an all-inclusive welfare package for personnel to enhance effective livelihood and sustainability.

He appreciated the fact that though housing deficit is a challenge for both officers and men of the Corps and assured that avenues are being explored to make available affordable houses which would encourage better working conditions.

He however admonished the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities of owning houses of their own by doubling their efforts in their service to the nation.

In an address of welcome, the President of the NSCDC National Headquarters Cooperative Society, Assistant Commandant Isa Yusuf said it is in pursuance of the Commandant General’s charge and with his unwavering support that the Executive of the Cooperative society were able to embark on the project and achieved such a laudable feat.

He said the Cooperative Executives will continue to work hard and adopt a more robust approach that will bring about more comfortable and affordable houses for its members with the best available equity.

The keys and award letters were presented symbolically to the beneficiaries and thereafter the CG and principal staff officers of the Corps moved to Good Homes Estate in Kuje, Abuja, for another ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of 102 additional units of two, and three-bedroom flats.

There were goodwill messages from the Branch Manager, First Bank, Airport Branch, Mr. Atoika Taimako, the Managing Director AG Mortgage, Mr. Ngozi Anyagwu, the Managing Director Intergre Brand Ltd, Engr Lawrence Okenyi.

The housing units comprised 80 units at Grand Luvu Estate in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa, 60 units in Deidei, Abuja and 102 units in Kuje, Abuja of one bedroom, two, and three-bedroom flats.