I Didn’t Harass Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has denied any attempt to sexually harass Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi), as being alleged by the latter.

Akpabio made the rebuttal at the resumption of plenary on Wednesday, after a week recess.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had on a popular television programme, accused Akpabio of making sexual advances at her, a reason to which she attributed her issues recently at the chamber with the Senate president.

Trouble started between the duo when, on February 20, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her seat was re-allocated in the upper chamber without her knowledge.

The matter was, thereafter, referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for disciplinary review, with two weeks given to the committee to submit its report.

He said: “On the 28th day of February, there were some serious allegations making the rounds in the social media and the TV of a purported harassment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“While I am aware that the matters are in court, however, I would like to state clearly that at no time did I ever attempt this sexual harassment of the said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other woman.

“I and my siblings were raised very well by my late single mother who died in 2000 through very difficult times. I, therefore, have the highest regards for women.

“At no time did I ever harass any woman, and I will never do so.”

Akpabio said that even as a state governor, he was awarded various awards, adding: “If you wish to know, the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria, I served between 2007 and 2015 to the glory of God.

“In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and the social media, to await the court’s decision and please do not jump into conclusion on matters of mere allegations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police officers deployed in the National Assembly had, earlier in the day, dispersed some protesters, believed to be Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters, from accessing the complex. (NAN)