French Govt to Support NDLEA in Training, Capacity Building, Logistics

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The French government has assured the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of more robust support in the areas of training, capacity building and logistics, to further boost the operational capability of the anti-narcotics agency in its ongoing effort to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The assurance was given Tuesday during a meeting between a French delegation led by the Director, Security and Defence Cooperation, at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Lt. Gen. Regis Colcombet, and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Colcombet said the meeting with the NDLEA Chairman and his team is a follow up to bilateral agreements reached between President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria during his recent state visit to Paris.

He recalled that he had also met Marwa in a similar meeting in France about two years ago on areas of support for the NDLEA.

He said: “It’s important for us to be here, because it’s now three months after the very successful state visit of your president to France, which has a lot of developments.

“We’ve been requested to come, develop, follow up and see how we can go further on the development of this cooperation. It’s very important.”

Responding to requests on areas of more support for the agency, Lt. Gen. Colcombet, assured that apart from the trainings to be provided for selected NDLEA officers across commands and formations on tactical operations, slots will be given for more personnel on cyber security at the French Regional Academy in Cote d’ Voire.

He added that some logistics that will aid the practicability of the trainings will also be provided to the agency.

In his remarks, Marwa expressed delight in the advancement and growth of the relationship between Nigeria and France following the good rapport between President Tinubu and President Macron.

He added that this has provided a lot of leverage for NDLEA to deepen its relationship with its counterparts in France and also appreciated the support the French government has been providing while listing more areas of need for assistance.

He requested for more manpower development and capacity building for NDLEA personnel at the French Regional Academy in Cote d’ Voire especially in tactical operations, cyber and crypto investigation, among others.

Others on the French delegation include: Lt. Col. Pierre Yves Dupe; Philippe Baurreau; Colonel Oliver Ductet, and Philippe Crespo.