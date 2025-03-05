Experts Urge FG to Leverage Endogenous Technology for Sustainable Development of Oil, Gas Sector

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The federal government has been urged to leverage the endogenous technology to ensure the sustainable development of the oil and gas sector of the economy, as well as agro-allied industries.

Experts in engineering, technology and agriculture made the call at the second edition of Research and Innovation Fair/Conference of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State.

In a communique issued at the end of two-day event which concluded at the weekend, the participants emphasised the need for Nigeria to adopt indigenous (endogenous) technology to minimise dependence on foreign technologies in critical sectors of the economy.

The conference brought together leading experts, policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the theme, ‘Leveraging Endogenous Technology for the Sustainable Development of the Nigerian Oil and Gas and Agro-Allied Industries’.

“There is a need for government policies and incentives to support homegrown technological solutions and innovations in the Nigerian oil and gas and agro-allied industries,” the experts said.

They also called for increased investment in research and development, “to foster innovation in local industries”, adding that “stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and government is essential for translating research findings into practical solutions”.

The conference noted that climate change, “remains a significant threat to Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial sectors, necessitating proactive mitigation and adaptation measures.”

“The adoption of a circular economy approach can enhance sustainable industrialization, reduce waste, and optimize resource use,” the participants stated in the communique.

According to them, sustainable industrial chemical production, particularly in the petrochemical sector, should be prioritized to reduce environmental impact and enhance efficiency.

In addition, the conference made a number of recommendations to the Federal Government, including the establishment of Rssearch and Development Council which would ensure, “effective utilization of funded research outcomes.”

It said that researches should be market-driven and that such researches that are government-approved and have outcomes should “be ready to be deployed in industrial operations”.

The conference participants further recommended fostering of collaboration and partnerships among academia, industry, and government to promote sustainable development.

While harping on training and capacity-building programs for researchers and professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, they emphasized sustainability in all aspects of research and innovation, aligning with the United Nations’ SDGs.

The conference/fair organised by the MOUAU Directorate of University Research Administration (DURA), in collaboration with the MOUAU Extension Centre (MEC), provided a platform for meaningful discourse on the role of endogenous technology in national development.

The Vice-chancellor of MOUAU reiterated the institution’s commitment to fostering research and innovation that will drive sustainable industrial and economic growth in Nigeria.





