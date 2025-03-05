Don’t Re-enact Collapse of First, Second Republics, Bode George Warns Tinubu

•Declares Nigeria becoming an embarrassment in comity of nations on his watch

•Says current political situation portends looming darkness

Segun James





Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, yesterday, warned President Bola Tinubu not to allow a re-enactment of the events that led to the collapse of the First and Second Republics with some of the actions of his government.

George stated that the country was becoming an embarrassment in the comity of nations due to some of the president’s actions, which defied logic.

He warned the president not to allow despotic and unpatriotic elements to destroy the present democratic process, adding that the current political situation in the country portends a looming darkness.

George, in an open letter to the president, titled, “From Osun to Lagos and Rivers: Darkness Looms,” said the council crisis in Osun State a few weeks ago, which led to killings, was not only illogical but heartless.

He stated, “We now have a situation in which some people interpret the law to suit their selfish interests. What happened in Osun is a straightforward case but government officials at the federal level complicated the situation with unnecessary interpretation of the law.

“In Nigeria, the law is being turned upside down and this is dangerous to our democracy. Why are people so desperate? What exactly is the issue? Can’t we do something with decorum?

“Some of us are worried because we lived through what happened in the First Republic, which started in 1962, and what happened in the Second Republic, which started in 1983. Tinubu should not allow a re-enactment of the collapse of these Republics.

“Look at what is happening in the Lagos State House of Assembly. It is absolute lunacy. Thirty-six out of 40 members impeached Mudashiru Obasa and since then, we have witnessed this embarrassing show of shame.

“To say the return of Obasa as Speaker on Monday is shocking is an understatement. It is an international embarrassment and the joke is on the presidency.

“Obasa was impeached on January 13 and since then, agents of darkness turned the Assembly to a theatre of war. What sort of democracy is this?

“Lawmakers have the powers to choose their leaders but since they took that decision, it has been one crisis after the other, fuelled by extraneous forces. Why should Nigeria and Nigerians be embarrassed like this globally? What is our offence?

“Why should this embarrassing and disgraceful behaviour be allowed by the powers that be in Abuja? Why should the Centre of Excellence be turned to Centre of Confusion?”

George added, “Look at Rivers, the economic life wire of this country. The whole thing is a total mess. What sort of judgement will subject people to misery, extreme pain, wretchedness, distress and unhappiness of no federal allocation, no salary, no infrastructure, no food and other essentials of life?

“I am not a lawyer but I see the verdict as disheartening. This can cause problems for the country. That judgement is not fair to the people of Rivers State.

“I just pray that some elements will not start bursting oil pipelines, which may eventually affect the country’s revenue. The people are hungry and angry. Tinubu and other APC chiefs desperate to capture all states should have a rethink.”

The PDP chieftain also stated, “In the country today, we have deficits in areas of democracy and rule of law. That is why everything is upside down. Also, electoral irregularities, such as intimidation and vote-buying, continue to be widespread.

“These became glaring during the Edo and Ondo governorship elections in September and November, 2024, when vote buying was done in the open.”

George said, “The security situation has also deteriorated. Youth Corps members, serving their fatherland are now being abducted by terrorists. Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes have become the order of the day.

“Instead of the president to tackle these vices, APC members are busy sowing seeds of crises all over the country. This is the time to say enough is enough.

“Lagos is the largest electoral state in Nigeria, followed by Kano and Rivers. If we deliberately make two of the three states to be unstable, what does that portend for Nigeria?

“I want to remind all Nigerians, especially those in government, that GOODNESS is an investment that will never fail. Whatever good you do will also have a reward. Where there is love, there is no need for perfection. I wish Nigeria and Nigerians the very best every time.”