DOMESTICATING AI FOR AFRICAN CHILDREN 

AI stories for children are essential, argues SONNY ARAGBA-AKPORE

At a time global information and communications technology (ICT)players are increasingly tinkering with the rules and templates for Artificial Intelligence (AI),Nigerian born Dr.Chris Uwaje has released a comprehensive playbook book to domesticate AI for African Children.

Uwaje who became popular in 1999 by virtue of his exploits and expertise in the transition of computer systems from two digits numerals to four and code named Y2K,standing for Year 2000,explained that the new book made up of African folktales will bring the story of AI up to date.

Uwaje ,aged 74 years, was christened as Nigeria’s Oracle of IT in 1999 because of the puzzles he around the Y2K transition and he says his new book AI Playbook for African Children “is designed for AI Conquerors from where the continent’s position on the outskirts of globalization will transform to the rank of major global players via AI because AI started from science fiction.”

“Once upon a time,” the book begins “Africa showed and thought the world how to think, create, innovate, and use technology. The purpose of this AFRICA AI FAMILY Story is to invite African children to anticipate, appreciate and engage in the emerging knowledge conversation woven around the relationships between, Emotional Intelligence (EI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Synthetic Biology (SB). The context of the conversation aims to explore the critical role of STEM in the body of human knowledge, digital innovation, disruptions, and transformation.” With AI, Africa has a rare opportunity to rebuild the continent – from ashes to monument!

The story lines attempt to capture, set-free, and recondition the minds and thinking faculties of African Children from the age of zero to 12! It is a motivational tool, centred on the audacity to fearlessly face and conquer the world of AI and emerging technologies. This attempt is to ensure that they grow up – armed with distinctive technology and knowledge-consciousness. Master design-thinking abilities, and logic-based capabilities to embrace creativity and innovation as they confront and conquer the challenges presented by the digital promise in the new world.

The book says “We now face a new digital challenge – powerfully energized by AI. And African children must be consciously aware of the emergence of a digital Tsunami “

The digital version of Text-to-Voice-to-graph-imaging and animation took three and a half months studio work to complete.

Twenty three months were spent researching, crafting, working with the publishers and seven studio production Team to deliver the AI PLAYBOOK for African Children.

Created in three phases, Phase one promotes the digital format as a strategy to navigate the market where the work can be pre-loaded into Tablets, Mobile phones and iPads for mass-distribution.

While Phase two comes up with a multilingual version in five major Nigerian languages, it is followed by translation into 20 African languages.

Phase three which is still in the works will port into a Humanoid Robot for mass distribution of at least one million units into schools all over Africa.

Prof. Charles Uwadia Of Computer Sciences Department.the University of Lagos. in his review describes the book “as a massive satirical and comical piece of work. Am sure it has copyright protection. It will be nice to have a French version, and versions of some selected indigenous African languages similar to what you have for D. O. Fugunwa’s books.”

Mike Olajide (Co-Founder SIDMARK Co. Ltd.

sees The AI-Playbook for African Children as an outstanding resource for learning. “While designed with African children in mind, its clear and globally accessible language makes it valuable for any child. The use of illustrations and diagrams further enhances comprehension, making complex concepts easier to grasp. It is highly recommended for adoption by relevant educational agencies as a vital learning tool.”

The book says “Conventional wisdom reveals that the World and our collective existence is a story. An unending story, full of many shades of colours of knowledge and intelligence. It presents enormous and complex challenges to reimagine our amazing world – the Planet Earth. Indeed, Climate Change has become an audacious story to save mankind. As technologies evolve, we make mistakes, gain better insight on their functionalities, and build new knowledge-disruptive systems. This is why African children must compete for global AI-knowledge inclusiveness.”

“Stories lead us into an illuminative domain of life, intelligence, and colours of hope with infinite multi-dimensional possibilities that hold us in awe! Stories compel us to act, and search for more strategic solutions to minimise embedded risks and unravel the intertwined complexities of life in our universe –world without end!”

AI stories for the African Child are essential. They constitute the powerful building blocks and strategic tools to navigate the biological , Science and Technology landscapes of existence. By extension, stories are the foundation of how we explore, embrace, and navigate the essence and importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). After all, teaching is a professional construct of storytelling!

Stories can help in supercharging AI and emerging technologies awareness for Children in many amazing ways. Today, Tech-stories have become the playground and centre of learning gravity for children. Indeed, Tech-stories have become a preferred oxygen of existence for Children worldwide. Stories have taken the front burner as dynamic playmate and influencer. They foster the illumination and acceleration of the adoption of the technology processes, functionalities, by children .

Therefore, the African Child must not be left out of this strategic gift of life and harmony because African Children need Tech-oxygen to breathe.

Uwaje believes that today

“ Tech-Stories constitute the core haymaker in Children’s-play toys, digital games, and act as the gateway to adaptive learning software. With powerful Algorithms ,Children are held eye-and-brain, captivated, and directed to engage in colourful and interactive digital experiences, in form of games, videos, photos, and background music as stimulants.”

“Finally, this African AI Story invites governments, educational institutions, Corporate Enterprises, and Teachers to consciously support our children to dream new Moonshot dreams and stimulate their minds to fearlessly face and conquer the world of AI and Emerging Technologies. Africa must become a force to be reckoned with in the global arena.”

The book states that “available research records and sources from several Internet resources show that Africa has the world’s oldest record of human technological achievement. For example, the oldest stone tools in the world have been found in countries like Tanzania in East Africa. Also, there are other evidence/s for tool production by humans’ hominin ancestors found across West, Central, Eastern and Southern Africa.

“And verifiable records further reveal that African civilization stands out as the origin of Technology to the world.” Great achievements in science and technology were first developed in ancient Africa. They include concepts of Mathematics, Counting methods,

Astronomy, Metallurgy and tools, Architecture, Engineering, Medicine, Navigation, and many more. Today, the miracle of the Pyramid of Egypt still stands magnificently tall as one of the wonders of the world.

“The above records of human intelligence are valid testimonies of the fact that technology is an evolutionary process. It constitutes a fundamental wave of knowledge with the ability to fuss and form stronger waves and spread beyond the shaws of its origin. Also, the demand of its products and values continue to spur innovation and disruptions of human civilisation.”

Uwaje thinks Africa must catch up because “time is running out”.

· Aragba-Akpore is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board