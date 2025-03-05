AXA Mansard Expresses Determination to Achieving Financial Literacy Among Nigerians 

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Investments Limited, an asset management firm in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving financial literacy for the financially excluded Nigerians.

The company said its commitment became important as financial inclusion in Nigeria was slowing with the growing number of Nigerians entering financial responsibility stages.

According to the firm, reliable and actionable knowledge sharing and transfer are important not just for informed financial decision-making but also for financial independence and stability.

AXA Mansard Chief Operating Officer, Alex Edafe, said in an era of economic uncertainty and complex financial markets, understanding the principles of personal finance, investing, and wealth management was crucial.

He explained that AXA Mansard Investments was dedicated to helping individuals and families build the financial acumen required to navigate 2025 and beyond.

According to him, “In recent years, the dearth of financial literacy in Nigeria has become alarming, with many individuals lacking the necessary knowledge to make sound financial decisions. From transitioning from savings to investments, budgeting, asset allocation, managing debt as well as retirement planning, to mention a few, many Nigerians, especially the younger generations, need these skills to effectively manage their money”.

He said that financial education was foundational for achieving financial independence, adding that in the current year, AXA Mansard was focused on making financial knowledge more accessible to Nigerians at every stage of their financial journey.