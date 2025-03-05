Arsenal Crush PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in Champions League playoff

Arsenal’s talented teenage duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri combined on Tuesday to help the Gunners to an imperious 7-1 Champions League last-16 first leg advantage over a shambolic PSV Eindhoven.

The Premiership side were on a different level to the struggling Dutch champions, who were condemned to their worst-ever defeat in European football.

Arsenal dominated from the outset. Declan Rice’s powerful shot into the PSV net on 11 minutes was chalked off for a narrow offside, but it was a taste of what was to come.

Against the run of play, PSV should have taken the lead after a quarter of an hour but Ismael Saibari somehow contrived to hit the bar from close range with the goalkeeper already beaten.