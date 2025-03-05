Anambra 2025: Red Cross Society Denies Supporting  Candidate of Any Party 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has denied rumours that it has thrown its weight behind an aspirant of a political party for the Anambra State governorship election.

As the date for the November governorship election in the state draws close, aspirants of various political parties have been shopping for support from groups and individuals.

But the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in Anambra has debunked rumours of supporting any aspirant from any political party, saying that it is a purely humanitarian organisation with clear cut objectives, which does not include politics.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the group in Anambra, Kingsley N. Okoye and made available to THISDAY in Awka, the group described the rumours as unfounded.

Okoye said: “For the record, NRCS is an independent, neutral and impartial humanitarian institution established in Nigeria by Cap 130 of the Nigerian Red Cross Act. This act clearly define the role of the institution which includes to serve as auxiliary to public authorities.

“This means we provide emergency services and Disaster risk reduction to every organisation (Government, Schools, Campaign rally, religious organisations) without any discrimination.”

The statement quoted the branch Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society Anambra State, Prof. Charity Ifeyinwa Emelie as dissociating herself and all subunits of the group from any endorsement by faceless people in the group.

“For the interest of the public we have never before, or now or in the future declared or mobilised support for or with any political party or individuals for election into public office or any pressure group. We encourage all, irrespective of political ambition to respect the dignity of those we serve.

“As an independent organisation the Red Cross determines our modus operandi and conditions to honour invitations and confer honours to individuals and groups based on their humanitarian antecedent.

“As a neutral and impartial organisation the Red Cross services are open to all groups willing to organise large scale events involving crowds with the strict condition of providing pre-hospital care in line with global best practices.

“The emblem of the Red Cross is protected by international treaties and can or will only be used for the purpose of protection as authorized by such treaty and the Red Cross act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the status.”