Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Solicitor Disown Letter Trending on Social Media

The solicitors for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distanced itself from a purported trending letter dated 4th November 2022, allegedly written by ‘INDEMNITY PARTNERS’ in respect of her and her husband, Chief Uduaghan.

The law firm described the trending letter purportedly addressed to Chief Uduaghan, which alleged that there were some discrepancies in business deals between her and her husband, Chief Uduaghan, as dubious and unauthentic.

A statement by B. C. Igwilo, SAN, urged discerning members of the public to ignore the trending statement.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from our law firm in respect of our client and her husband. We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents.”

“That letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin.

“Accordingly, we urge the discerning public to ignore it in its entirety,” it stated.

Igwilo, noted that the fake, dubious and unauthentic letter has as its heading; “In the Matter of Breach of promise of marriage, poisoning, financial loss and indebted to Ms. Natasha Akpoti.” The unauthentic letter further claimed as if it was written by the Solicitors to Ms Natasha Akpoti (“Client”) and alleged that they wrote on her instructions.

The fake and dubious letter further stated in part: “We are instructed that sometime in 2018 you made persistent amorous advances to our Client, who capitulated only after you repeatedly made promises of marriage to her. At the material time, she was already firmly established as an entrepreneur, innovator and politician of acclaim.

“Amongst her enterprises was a duly signed N7,000,000,000.00 , NDDC and SMEDAN project to establish a technology development and business growth hub in Akwa lbom State.

“You demonstrated the assurance of marriage by parading her before the world and notable personalities as your wife. Corroborative evidence of this abound.

“In reciprocation, our client dutifully became subservient to you in anticipation of marriage. With a law degree and MBA under her belt, she also became your financial and business adviser and was particularly instrumental in your successful acquisition of a gas asset worth about $105,000,000.00 , a hotel and other investments. She has competence in oil and gas,” it stated. The fake letter further stated: “By your insistence, you curbed her interest in the N7,000,000,000.00 NDDC/SMEDAN project and made her to virtually cease all economic and business pursuits except with your whimsical approval.

“We are instructed that in the cause of the relationship our Client conceived an ectopic pregnancy which led to rupture and loss of her left fallopian tube and ovary. She had a near death experience from this occurrence. As you may be aware, loss of ovary potentially compromises the menstrual cycle. It was in this state of poor health that you savagely beat her up by raining severe blows on her body and strangling her neck, thereby inflicting injuries on her.

“Time was around 8pm on 6h May, 2020 at your Port Harcourt residence. Video and other evidence of this are available. We are further briefed that on the heels of recovering from the agonising ectopic experience she, nevertheless, took in once again in September, 2020 and happily notified you.

“Contrary to her expectation, you displayed a cold and undisguised displeasure by insisting on an abortion of the pregnancy. Further you announced to her utter shock that you were still married and in the throes of a divorce which you hoped will be through by December, 2020 to pave way for marriage and having children. For once, you were flatly turned down by our Client.

“Undeterred by her refusal, you conspired with your steward, one Mr. Monday, and served our Client a “special” vegetable meal with a view to inducing an abortion of her pregnancy. It was a typical buffet dinner setting with a number of your friends and associates on the 18h September, 2020 at Port Harcourt, but Monday out of character and without prior solicitation by our Client, emerged from the kitchen with the vegetable dish solely for her consumption. Unsuspectingly she ate out of the vegetable.

“It was a poisoned chalice and the deadly effect led to a medical emergency, miscarriage and loss of twins by her on 27 October, 2020 at Reddington Hospital, Victoria lsland, Lagos.

“It is against the foregoing that you have also outrightly repudiated your much avowed resolve and promise to marry our Client, after subjecting her to slavery and servitude for about 3 years, coupled with virtual loss of esteem and identity.

“At all material times, you appropriated her entire life by cohabiting with her, planting armed guards and personnel in her residence and hijacking her social life and routine. During the period in question she served you well as business and financial advisor and equally lent you the sum of N400,000,000.00.

“She has made repeated demands for repayment of this loan and you have redeemed only N200 Million leaving an outstanding of N200 million. Our Client also seeks payment of the sum of N10 Billion as compensation for consultancy and other services rendered to you, loss of financial opportunities and earnings, loss and impairment of reproductive organs, feticide, pain and suffering, assault occasioning harm and breach of promise of marriage.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail and or neglect to make this payment within 7 days of your receipt of this letter, howsoever received, we shall be constrained to explore all options, actions and steps legally available and necessary to enforce our Client’s claims against you as we deem fit, without further recourse,” the fake letter stated.

But, Indemnity Chamber, a law firm that is the solicitor to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressly and specifically said that the letter did not and could not have emanated from it thus, urged members of the public to disregard the attempt to import fake letters by some desperate and discredited persons.