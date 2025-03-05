  • Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

16 Passengers Burnt to Death in Ogun Road Crash

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Sixteen passengers were yesterday  burnt to death at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, on the outskirts of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital in a lone auto crash.

The fatal crash, according to the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which occurred at about 1:00pm involved a white Mazda  bus with Registration Number LAGOS  KJA 949 YJ with 21 passengers on board. 

The victims, whose gender could not be ascertained, the FRSC said, were burnt beyond recognition.

Giving details of the crash, the Sector Commander of the Ogun State Command of FRSC,  Mr. Akinwunmi Fasakin, in a statement signed by 

Chief Route Commander in charge of Public Education, Florence Okpe, said three other persons  sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured victims were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta while the corpses were  still at the scene waiting for evacuation at the time of filling this report.

She said: “The suspected cause of the crash was fire outbreak in the vehicle that was also having a filled gas cylinder in it, which led to the explosion. 

“The Sector Commander,  Ogun Sector Command,  Akinwumi Fasakin quickly moved to the crash scene  with his team for rescue operation but he was not pleased with the occurrence that has resulted in lives being lost because of  carelessness on the part of the driver which could have been avoided. 

“The driver should have objected to carrying a cylinder filled with gas. Highly flammable items should be transported with care and by designated vehicles driven by trained drivers only.” 

“He joined in the clearing of obstruction for free flow of traffic.  He further  advised motorists and passengers to put safety first while using the roads. He sympathised with the family of the deceased and pray God comfort them.” 

