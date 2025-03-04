Tunji-Ojo Makes Case for Better Civil Defence

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stressed the need for collective action, international cooperation, and community engagement in promoting Civil Defence and disaster risk reduction.

The minister made the call on Monday as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commemorates the 2025 International Civil Defence Day Organisation (ICDO), in a keynote address.

He rued the fact that the world has witnessed an increase in the frequency and severity of threats, thus, highlighting the importance of civil defence in protecting human lives, promoting sustainable development and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Represented at the national headquarters of the Corps by the Secretary of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin, the minister explained that the situation underscores the imperative of Civil Defence.

He said it is imperative that we continue to prioritize civil defence and their efforts, and work together to promote culture of prevention, preparedness and response and support the development of resilient communities that can withstand the current security threats, the minister stated.

Corroborating the minister’s position while delivering the ICDO 2025 message with the theme: “Civil Defence, Guarantee of Security for the Population, Commandant General of NSCDC,” Dr. Ahmed Audi, emphasized the need for collaboration and synergy among agencies and other critical stakeholders to make the world safer and more secured.

He assured that NSCDC will continue to strive for effective protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI), and will not relent in strengthening physical security, and sensitisation of the general public in order to guarantee security and well-being of the citizenry.

The CG disclosed that the establishment of the Special Intelligence Squad, Mining Marshall, Agro Rangers and Special Female Squad has led to steady successes and achievements by Corps.

Continuing, he said SIS has arrested over 500 suspects, destroyed more than 350 illegal refineries, Special Female Squad has thwarted over 48 kidnapping attempts on schools, while the newly established mining marshals has closed down over 170 illegal mining sites.

On the welfare of personnel which the NSCDC boss pledged his determination to uphold, he used the opportunity to symbolically present cheques worth more than N188million to over 20 next of kin of deceased personnel as insurance benefits.

Speaking earlier in a welcome address, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, DCG Zakari Ningi, noted that ICDO is marked globally every 1st March to raise awareness about the crucial role of Civil Defence Organization in safeguarding communities against natural and man-made disasters, adding that NSCDC is at the fire front in the protection of CNAI, crisis management, regulation of Private Guard Companies and intelligence gathering amongst other.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the representatives of the Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police and Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, respectively, Major General JO Attah, DIG Frank Mbah mni, and DCGI Ada James Umanah.

Other highlights of the ICDO celebration in Abuja include parade and simulation exercises by NSCDC personnel depicting the core mandates of the Corps.

This year’s ICDO was marked at the National Headquarters of the Corps on the 3rd March because 1st of March which is set aside and marked globally fell on a weekend.